2nd person dies after 8 shot during dispute over blocked driveway at Detroit party

Detroit Police on patrol Tuesday night in the city’s far Southwest side shot a man they say is a gang member. Chief James White says the man was “obviously” armed and officers tried to stop him. A short foot chase ensued, with one of the officers opening fire after seeing the gun in the suspect’s hand. After hopping a fence, the man turned toward officers with a gun in his hand. The man, who was not named by police, was shot three times by one of the officers.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO