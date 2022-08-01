2nd person dies after 8 shot during dispute over blocked driveway at Detroit party

www.clickondetroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit parking dispute shooting: Police identify 2 people killed, reveal ages of 6 injured
DETROIT – Police revealed the identities of the two people who were killed in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, as well as the ages of the six people who were injured. What happened. The...
wdet.org
Man fatally shot by police on Detroit’s Southwest side
Detroit Police on patrol Tuesday night in the city’s far Southwest side shot a man they say is a gang member. Chief James White says the man was “obviously” armed and officers tried to stop him. A short foot chase ensued, with one of the officers opening fire after seeing the gun in the suspect’s hand. After hopping a fence, the man turned toward officers with a gun in his hand. The man, who was not named by police, was shot three times by one of the officers.
Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit
Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers “brave and heroic” after they’re forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police say officer shot man 3 times after he pulled out gun during foot chase
DETROIT – An officer shot a man three times during a foot chase after he pulled out a gun and pointed it toward officers, according to Detroit police. The shooting happened in the area of Annabelle Street, near Fort Street and Omaha Street on Tuesday night. Police said the man who was shot was a known gang member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit police shoot, critically injure man after he allegedly pulls gun during chase
A man was shot by police Tuesday night in southwest Detroit. Detroit Police Chief James White said officers were on “proactive patrol” when they identified a man known to them as a gang member about 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Annabelle Street. White said a chase ensued when officers attempted to stop...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2-year-old girl, bystander injured in drive-by shooting in Southwest Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl and a bystander were shot on Detroit’s southwest side Tuesday morning when someone opened fire from a vehicle, according to police. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Witt and Lawndale Street intersection. Police said someone was shooting from a silver/gray Jeep at a vehicle traveling down Lawndale Street.
Man Charged In Detroit Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 6
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of firing shots over a parking dispute, killing two people and injuring six others, is facing 20 charges. Prosecutors charged Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building, and 10 counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. Winston Kirtley Jr. (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 2:44 a.m. on July 31, Detroit police were called for a reported shooting in the 11600 block of Coyle Street, where they found multiple...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect shot by police in Southwest Detroit, officials say
SOUTHWEST DETROIT – Officials say police officers have shot a suspect in Southwest Detroit. Police say that the incident occurred in the Schaffer Highway I-75 area near Annabell Street. Officials say a foot pursuit ensued that involved the Detroit police when weapons were drawn. Police say several shots were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man faces 20 charges in shooting that killed 2, hurt 6 during parking dispute in Detroit
DETROIT – A man has been charged with killing two people and injuring six others in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, officials said. Officials said Winston Kirtley Jr. is facing two counts of murder,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for suspect in non-fatal shooting who threatened to set home on fire
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit. Police said Damon Lee Gamble is a suspect in a shooting that happened on July 31 in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street. Gamble is accused of firing several shots while on a porch, then...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party
A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mystery as human remains found in burned-out home after cops receive anonymous tip
COPS fear human remains found in a burned-out home after an anonymous tip could be the body of a missing barber. David Woodger, 46, was last seen on July 20 after leaving his Detroit business with a client, according to his brother Winfred. Police received an anonymous tip that led...
24-year-old Detroit man facing attempted murder charge after road rage shooting
A Detroit man is facing 13 charges related to a road rage shooting on a freeway last month. Michigan State Police say 24-year-old Nicholas Wilson was arraigned Monday on attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.
Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
Man charged with intent to murder in road rage shooting
DEARBORN, MI – A man accused in a road rage shooting on a busy Michigan freeway last month is facing several felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The victim was traveling home from work around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on southbound M-39/Southfield...
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old escapes Eastpointe police while being loaded into prisoner transport van, officials say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An 18-year-old escaped from Eastpointe police overnight while being loaded into a prisoner transport van, officials said. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being held on bond for domestic violence and fleeing/eluding charges, according to authorities. At 10:22 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1), Moore was being loaded into...
Argument over parking leads to mass shooting that kills 2, injures 6 on Detroit's west side
A mass shooting that injured 8 people and killed one on Detroit’s west side occurred after an argument over a driveway parking space. Detroit police say the suspect allegedly shot in the air first, then into a home with a second gun.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police chief to address mass shooting that injured 7, killed 1 over weekend
DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White is expected to address a mass shooting that injured seven and killed one over the weekend. Authorities believe the incident started over a person blocking a driveway during a party on Coyle Street near Plymouth early Sunday. Update: 2nd person dies after...
Comments / 1