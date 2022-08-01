ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2nd person dies after 8 shot during dispute over blocked driveway at Detroit party

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

Man fatally shot by police on Detroit’s Southwest side

Detroit Police on patrol Tuesday night in the city’s far Southwest side shot a man they say is a gang member. Chief James White says the man was “obviously” armed and officers tried to stop him. A short foot chase ensued, with one of the officers opening fire after seeing the gun in the suspect’s hand. After hopping a fence, the man turned toward officers with a gun in his hand. The man, who was not named by police, was shot three times by one of the officers.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

2-year-old girl, bystander injured in drive-by shooting in Southwest Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl and a bystander were shot on Detroit’s southwest side Tuesday morning when someone opened fire from a vehicle, according to police. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Witt and Lawndale Street intersection. Police said someone was shooting from a silver/gray Jeep at a vehicle traveling down Lawndale Street.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Charged In Detroit Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 6

(CBS DETROIT) —  A Detroit man accused of firing shots over a parking dispute, killing two people and injuring six others, is facing 20 charges. Prosecutors charged Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building, and 10 counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. Winston Kirtley Jr. (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 2:44 a.m. on July 31, Detroit police were called for a reported shooting in the 11600 block of Coyle Street, where they found multiple...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Suspect shot by police in Southwest Detroit, officials say

SOUTHWEST DETROIT – Officials say police officers have shot a suspect in Southwest Detroit. Police say that the incident occurred in the Schaffer Highway I-75 area near Annabell Street. Officials say a foot pursuit ensued that involved the Detroit police when weapons were drawn. Police say several shots were...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Shooting#Second Person#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
ClickOnDetroit.com

Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party

A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy