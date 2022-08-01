ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Azerion Partners with CyberKongz, Metaverse HQ and Metakey in a Summer of Web3.0 Collaborations within Habbo

By David Thompson
Tech Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.techtimes.com

TechCrunch

Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital

With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups

Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Did Bolt Mobility bolt? The startup left equipment and confused customers in its wake

Monday is here, and we are excited to throw ourselves into another week of summertime tech news. Apropos summer — as the VCs stop answering their phones in favor of drinking elderflower lime martinis, playing pickleball, spelunking in the Bitcoin mines, and kite surfing (I can only assume that’s what VCs do for their summer break), it gives us tech reporters a bit more time to go deeper on some of the stories and companies that have been itching our curiosity nerve.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Web3 Technology#Linus Business#Azerion Partners#Metaverse Hq#Nl#Metakey Nft#Cyberkongz
TechCrunch

Public tech’s espresso shot is quite literally the cloud

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Last week we said that you needed to pay attention to the public markets, and we weren’t kidding. It was a huge week for earnings — with notes from all over, including the ad market and cloud spend. But this week’s Monday show was more than just another entry in the series — it was an experimental live show! Natasha joined Alex for the fun, and this is what they got into:
DRINKS
Fast Company

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
SAN JOSE, CA
forkast.news

Crypto.com, K-pop agency Fantagio enter joint NFT venture

South Korean entertainment agency Fantagio announced Wednesday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with digital asset platform Crypto.com to pursue non-fungible token (NFT) projects, according to local reports. Fast facts. KOSDAQ-listed Fantagio manages K-pop idol groups such as ASTRO and Weki Meki, as well as South Korean actors including Cha Eun-woo...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Quickline, Mavenir Collaborate to Deliver 5G SA Cloud-Native Open RAN Solution

Rural broadband specialists Quickline Communications, in collaboration with Mavenir, the Cloud-Native Network Software Provider, is the first internet service provider in the UK to commercially deliver a 5G standalone (SA), cloud-based, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) solution for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Service in the Shared Access Spectrum licence.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Top 10 Software Development Companies Working with Automotive AI

Artificial intelligence is being rapidly integrated into a variety of high-tech industries, with automotive being no exception. In fact, AI incorporation in the automotive industry is near-omnipresent: car manufacturers use the technology at almost every stage of the car-making process, and smart vehicle drivers harness the power of machine learning to receive diagnostics and safely navigate the road.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Social Commerce Unlocks Growth for Brands, FinTechs in Africa

From a socially oriented online phenomenon, Meta-owned platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have grown to become a critical medium for doing business in emerging markets and the go-to communication tool between businesses and customers. The six-hour global outage of all three services last year is a clear example of this.
INTERNET
WWD

CEO Doug Wood on Building a Focused Yet Fun Omnichannel Brand

Click here to read the full article. Doug Wood never thought he’d be running an apparel company. The Washington state native had a background in aviation, not fashion, but decided to make the leap more than two decades ago when Tommy Bahama was essentially a men’s silk camp shirt brand focused almost exclusively on wholesale. Since joining the brand in 2001 as chief operating officer, before being elevated to chief executive officer in 2016, Wood has worked tirelessly to transform the business into a successful and profitable omnichannel brand with record sales of $724 million in fiscal 2021. Here, Wood traces...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Glewee, the All-In-One Influencer Marketing Network, Closes $9 Million in Seed Funding

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, today announced a $9M seed-funding round structured and arranged by Deuterium Capital Management, a boutique investment advisory firm based in Tampa, Florida. Glewee’s self-service web-based platform and iOS creator application connects brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted verified influencers that collectively bring more than 1.25B net social media followers to the table. Glewee’s SaaS platform guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team for each personalized campaign. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005697/en/ Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS
pymnts

Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments

Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Logistics Firm Montway Auto Transport Launches Digital Platform

B2B logistics company Montway Auto Transport announced Monday (Aug. 1) that it has debuted a new digital platform, the Montway Automation Portal (MAP), aiming to boost efficiency for shippers and carriers. The platform will also enable greater visibility for inbound and outbound vehicles to bolster inventory management, and will help...
ECONOMY
Billboard

Airtel In Serious Talks to Acquire Indian Streamer Gaana

MUMBAI — Indian telecommunication services company Bharti Airtel, which runs streaming platform Wynk Music, is in serious discussions about acquiring audio-streaming service Gaana, Billboard has learned. Earlier on Tuesday, The Economic Times, which is owned by Gaana’s parent company Times Group, reported that the deal had been done, saying,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo

“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deluxe Acquires German Dubbing Studio CSC

Click here to read the full article. Deluxe Media has acquired German dubbing outfit Creative Sound Conception Studio (CSC), which will be rebranded as Deluxe Germany and expand its facilities for existing and new customers in the growing space. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Related Story Deluxe Appoints Former Netflix Korea Exec Samantha Kim To APAC Role Related Story Deluxe And Motion Picture Solutions Set Joint Venture After Sale Of Half Of Dutch Film Delivery Firm Gofilex Related Story Deluxe Acquires Sony Electronics' New Media Solutions Division Deluxe provides localization content production and distribution services to studios and distributors globally. Hamburg-based CSC, founded in 1989, is a leading dubbing studio...
NFL

