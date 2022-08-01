Azerion Partners with CyberKongz, Metaverse HQ and Metakey in a Summer of Web3.0 Collaborations within Habbo

www.techtimes.com
TechCrunch
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Did Bolt Mobility bolt? The startup left equipment and confused customers in its wake
Monday is here, and we are excited to throw ourselves into another week of summertime tech news. Apropos summer — as the VCs stop answering their phones in favor of drinking elderflower lime martinis, playing pickleball, spelunking in the Bitcoin mines, and kite surfing (I can only assume that’s what VCs do for their summer break), it gives us tech reporters a bit more time to go deeper on some of the stories and companies that have been itching our curiosity nerve.
voguebusiness.com
Coming soon: The future of luxury and fashion: Evolving business models, Web 3.0 and sustainability, supported by Citi
Join the Vogue Business team at our first in person event hosted in Singapore. The future of luxury and fashion: Evolving business models, Web 3.0 and sustainability, supported by Citi, will take place 8 September from 9am-1:30pm (SGT). More information will be released shortly. Sign up for the newsletter or...
TechCrunch
Public tech’s espresso shot is quite literally the cloud
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Last week we said that you needed to pay attention to the public markets, and we weren’t kidding. It was a huge week for earnings — with notes from all over, including the ad market and cloud spend. But this week’s Monday show was more than just another entry in the series — it was an experimental live show! Natasha joined Alex for the fun, and this is what they got into:
The Roots’ Black Thought Joins Venture Capital Firm To Assist Black Entrepreneurs
The Roots‘ lead lyricist and co-founder Tariq Trotter, better known as “Black Thought, has joined a venture capital firm. Impellent Ventures, an equity-centric venture fund that run by founder David Brown and Philip Beauregard, has chosen Black Thought as general partner of the venture fund. “I’ve been keeping...
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Mega Yacht Towed Away Amid Dutch Bridge Backlash
Jeff Bezos has been battling the Netherlands to build a massive yacht in their backyard -- but it seems he's relenting, 'cause his baby was dragged away at the ass crack of dawn. A huge vessel being created for JB near the city of Rotterdam -- a 417-ft long, three-mast...
Fast Company
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
forkast.news
Crypto.com, K-pop agency Fantagio enter joint NFT venture
South Korean entertainment agency Fantagio announced Wednesday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with digital asset platform Crypto.com to pursue non-fungible token (NFT) projects, according to local reports. Fast facts. KOSDAQ-listed Fantagio manages K-pop idol groups such as ASTRO and Weki Meki, as well as South Korean actors including Cha Eun-woo...
thefastmode.com
Quickline, Mavenir Collaborate to Deliver 5G SA Cloud-Native Open RAN Solution
Rural broadband specialists Quickline Communications, in collaboration with Mavenir, the Cloud-Native Network Software Provider, is the first internet service provider in the UK to commercially deliver a 5G standalone (SA), cloud-based, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) solution for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Service in the Shared Access Spectrum licence.
Top 10 Software Development Companies Working with Automotive AI
Artificial intelligence is being rapidly integrated into a variety of high-tech industries, with automotive being no exception. In fact, AI incorporation in the automotive industry is near-omnipresent: car manufacturers use the technology at almost every stage of the car-making process, and smart vehicle drivers harness the power of machine learning to receive diagnostics and safely navigate the road.
Social Commerce Unlocks Growth for Brands, FinTechs in Africa
From a socially oriented online phenomenon, Meta-owned platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have grown to become a critical medium for doing business in emerging markets and the go-to communication tool between businesses and customers. The six-hour global outage of all three services last year is a clear example of this.
CEO Doug Wood on Building a Focused Yet Fun Omnichannel Brand
Click here to read the full article. Doug Wood never thought he’d be running an apparel company. The Washington state native had a background in aviation, not fashion, but decided to make the leap more than two decades ago when Tommy Bahama was essentially a men’s silk camp shirt brand focused almost exclusively on wholesale. Since joining the brand in 2001 as chief operating officer, before being elevated to chief executive officer in 2016, Wood has worked tirelessly to transform the business into a successful and profitable omnichannel brand with record sales of $724 million in fiscal 2021. Here, Wood traces...
Glewee, the All-In-One Influencer Marketing Network, Closes $9 Million in Seed Funding
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, today announced a $9M seed-funding round structured and arranged by Deuterium Capital Management, a boutique investment advisory firm based in Tampa, Florida. Glewee’s self-service web-based platform and iOS creator application connects brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted verified influencers that collectively bring more than 1.25B net social media followers to the table. Glewee’s SaaS platform guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team for each personalized campaign. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005697/en/ Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network (Photo: Business Wire)
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
New Data: Mobile Shopping Still Underutilized by UK Consumers Despite Merchant Efforts
United Kingdom shoppers have yet to fully realize the power of the smartphone, as brick-and-mortar shoppers in the country use smartphones 16% less than consumers in other countries to enhance their in-store shopping experiences. Nevertheless, those smartphones just might be the key to helping U.K. merchants win their business. For...
Logistics Firm Montway Auto Transport Launches Digital Platform
B2B logistics company Montway Auto Transport announced Monday (Aug. 1) that it has debuted a new digital platform, the Montway Automation Portal (MAP), aiming to boost efficiency for shippers and carriers. The platform will also enable greater visibility for inbound and outbound vehicles to bolster inventory management, and will help...
Billboard
Airtel In Serious Talks to Acquire Indian Streamer Gaana
MUMBAI — Indian telecommunication services company Bharti Airtel, which runs streaming platform Wynk Music, is in serious discussions about acquiring audio-streaming service Gaana, Billboard has learned. Earlier on Tuesday, The Economic Times, which is owned by Gaana’s parent company Times Group, reported that the deal had been done, saying,...
TechCrunch
Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo
“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
Deluxe Acquires German Dubbing Studio CSC
Click here to read the full article. Deluxe Media has acquired German dubbing outfit Creative Sound Conception Studio (CSC), which will be rebranded as Deluxe Germany and expand its facilities for existing and new customers in the growing space. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Related Story Deluxe Appoints Former Netflix Korea Exec Samantha Kim To APAC Role Related Story Deluxe And Motion Picture Solutions Set Joint Venture After Sale Of Half Of Dutch Film Delivery Firm Gofilex Related Story Deluxe Acquires Sony Electronics' New Media Solutions Division Deluxe provides localization content production and distribution services to studios and distributors globally. Hamburg-based CSC, founded in 1989, is a leading dubbing studio...
NFL・
