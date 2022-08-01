How to Wash Fruit with Vinegar

www.foodnetwork.com
French’s Is Giving Away Free Mustard Dough Doughnuts on August 6, National Mustard Day
How are you planning to celebrate National Mustard Day? If your answer is either with a mustard-slathered hot dog or not at all, you may need a hole new approach. This year, French’s is offering a mind-bending option: Mustard Donuts. Yeah, take a sec to let your brain ketchup...
After 5 Years, Pumpkin Spice Oreos Make Their Return
We’re still in the height of summer, as temperatures soar and weekends involve time by the beach or pool. Many of us aren’t even thinking of fall yet, with the return to wearing jackets (and the kids going to school), so it may seem like pumpkin spice anything wouldn’t yet be on our radar.
What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen
If you’ve followed Emma Chamberlain’s rise to fame since she started posting videos on YouTube in 2017, you might think you know everything about the online-personality-turned-bonafide-celebrity. You probably know that she’s vegetarian, loves coffee and is obsessed with spring rolls from Whole Foods, for example. According to The Atlantic, she's one of the most important YouTubers of her time. You may have also tried her coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee, which claims to be "Coffee without the pretentiousness."
