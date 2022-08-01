How to Wash Fruit with Vinegar

If you’ve followed Emma Chamberlain’s rise to fame since she started posting videos on YouTube in 2017, you might think you know everything about the online-personality-turned-bonafide-celebrity. You probably know that she’s vegetarian, loves coffee and is obsessed with spring rolls from Whole Foods, for example. According to The Atlantic, she's one of the most important YouTubers of her time. You may have also tried her coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee, which claims to be "Coffee without the pretentiousness."

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO