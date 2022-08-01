www.tampabaynewswire.com
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Beach Beacon
Plenty of projects in the pipeline in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH — With major new hotel expansion and remodeling projects in the pipeline, City Manager Alex Rey briefed city commissioners on how talks with developers are proceeding. The update at the commission’s July 27 meeting comes at a time when any expansion project attracts residents in opposition...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buying 15 parcels totaling 21 acres in Clearwater, plans massive transformation near downtown
A Clearwater real estate developer is looking to massively transform the city’s Marina District with the construction of multifamily housing, retail, office, hotel and luxury condos on 15 parcels it’s buying. RSR Capital Advisors says it is purchasing the 15 parcels from multiple sellers and expects to close...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Regional Restaurateur and Business Leader Michael Klauber to Speak at DreamLarge Speaker Series
A 50-year resident, Klauber has laid the foundation for Sarasota’s restaurant industry. SARASOTA, Fla. — August 03, 2022 — Michael Klauber, co-owner of Michael’s on East and Michael’s Wine Cellar, leading restaurateur and wine impresario, will speak at Dreamers & Doers on Thursday, August 11, an interactive speaker series hosted by DreamLarge. As one of the best networking events of the summer, Dreamers & Doers provides a platform for young professionals and business owners to network while learning from the global business leaders living in the Sarasota region. The series is presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County.
cltampa.com
Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale
A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Community Invited to Name Ibis at The Bay Park’s New Playground
SARASOTA, Fla. – August 02, 2022 – The Bay Park Conservancy invites the community to vote for their favorite set of names for the pair of larger-than-life Ibis that make up The Bay’s new artistic playspace. In July, The Bay Park Conservancy launched a public contest to...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Embracing Our Differences Receives Grant from the Sarasota Kiwanis Foundation
The $2,000 grant will help fund the organization’s annual Bucket Fillers Reading Day. (August 3, 2022) Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of Embracing Our Differences, recently announced that the organization has received a $2,000 grant from the Sarasota Kiwanis Foundation. The grant will help support the organization’s annual Bucket Fillers Reading Day. The “Bucket Fillers” series of books, written by the nationally acclaimed author and Venice resident, Carol McCloud, teach children the value of kindness. In November 2021, more than 8,200 students in 455 pre-kindergarten to third grade classes in Sarasota and Manatee counties participated in the initiative.
thegabber.com
Real Estate Prices in Gulfport, Florida July 22-28
3014 56th St. S. (Waterfront District) This 824-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home (pictured above), built in 1921, listed and sold for $375,000. 5018 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine) This 2018 home has 1,290 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $380,000 and sold for $367,500. 5840 30th Ave. S.,...
The Laker/Lutz News
Old Pasco Road widening project draws considerable interest
A constant buzz of conversation filled the room, as people checked out posted maps of proposed improvements along Old Pasco Road, between County Road 54 and State Road 52. A steady stream of people came and went during the open house-style meeting on July 28, at the Pasco-Hernando State College Instructional Performing Arts Center, 8657 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel.
cltampa.com
After 45 years, Grand Prix Tampa is now closed
Grand Prix Tampa, an iconic local fixture for kid's birthday parties, mini-golf and go-carts since 1978, has closed its doors. "We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," read a message on Grand Prix Tampa's Facebook page on Monday.
Tampa Bay News Wire
JFCS of the Suncoast Hosting Free Summer Family Fun Day
SARASOTA, FL – (Aug. 1, 2022) JFCS of the Suncoast is inviting the community to its FREE Summer Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Potter Building at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds. It will include FREE food from Fat & Happy Barbeque & More food truck, Carousel’s Soft-Serve Icery truck, a photo booth, games, music, and family fun activities.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Art Center Sarasota’s New Exhibitions: September 1-30
A mixed-media series inspired by the vibrant beach cities of South Florida. A series of staged photographic works that focus on the beauty of hope and overcoming, while acknowledging the issues Black communities face. “I Am The Clay”. Curated by Carla O’Brien. An all-ceramics exhibit featuring work by 16...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Volunteer, sponsor opportunities available for community mega clinic Sept. 15-16
Estimated 3,000 patients in need will be served at Tampa Convention Center. TAMPA BAY, FL—AUGUST 1, 2022—Liberty and Health Alliance will hold a free mobile hospital and clinic for the community, offering medical, dental, and vision care at the Tampa Convention Center, September 15-16. Volunteers and support are needed to help with this Christian-sponsored event, which is being held in a region that the state has identified as an area of critical health need.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Receives Commercial Service Airport of the Year Award
On August 1, 2022, the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) was awarded the 2022 Commercial Service Airport of the Year Award by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). This award recognizes outstanding achievements in airport aesthetics, safety, and airport management in the State of Florida. The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport...
destinationtampabay.com
58 Tampa Bay Fishing Charters
Every year, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award. This exclusive award honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing the best possible fishing experience for their guests. Out...
995qyk.com
Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant
Todays Second Date Update was between Hailey and David. On their first date that they went all in on. The debate quickly became what unacceptable behavior for a restaurant looks like. They are both single parents and have known each other through a mutual friend for awhile now. Usually when you have a mutual friend and have been set up by that friend there is somewhat of a connection.
Tampa Bay News Wire
60-Second Intros to the Tampa Bay Innovation Center’s Latest Startup Accelerator
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – (August 1st, 2022) – On July 27th, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC), an early-stage tech incubator and accelerator, hosted a Showcase event featuring the six startup companies that participated in its most recent B2B accelerator program. The 12-week program, which kicked off in April, consisted of weekly group workshops supplemented by 1-on-1 mentoring to help these early-stage ventures with customer discovery, product road mapping, pricing, and other go-to-market skills vital for startup success.
cltampa.com
Tony’s Ybor Restaurant, the iconic third-generation eatery, will close next month
A sad day for OG Tampeños is nigh. Friday, September 2 will mark Tony’s Ybor Restaurant's last day open, ending its three generation-long run in historic Ybor City. Paul Guzzo broke the news of the Ybor City eatery’s closure earlier this week, when its third-generation owner Larry Scaglione told the Tampa Bay Times that it's simply just the right time to close his restaurant.
Beach Beacon
First Friday Seminole to celebrate the ’60s
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Woodstock on Aug. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N. Seminole City Center and The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake invite one and all to relive that famous festival. The night...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Safe Children Coalition announces 2022-2023 board of directors
SARASOTA, FL – Child welfare agency Safe Children Coalition is proud to announce its 2022-2023 board of directors, a volunteer leadership group tasked with providing expertise in areas including child welfare, fostering, adopting, education, banking, finance and accounting, and mental/behavioral health, and assisting the organization in achieving its organizational directives.
