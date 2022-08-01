ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Curry: Nets' Ben Simmons doesn't need jumpshot to be successful

By Josh Matthews
 3 days ago
While the NBA world has its attention on the Kevin Durant trade request and the reported offer from the Boston Celtics, sharpshooting teammate Seth Curry had some words of encouragement about Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons.

Reportedly Curry talked to News Corp, denying the idea that Simmons needs a jumpshot.

“He’s just got to do what he does best – which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim. When you’ve got the size and talent like him, who takes not one but two and sometimes three guys to stop him getting to the rim, that is a lot in itself,” Curry said. “He’s a multiple All Star right now for a reason,’’ he said. “If he can add knocking down free throws at a higher clip, it’s going to allow him to be unstoppable once he puts his head down.”

Curry went on a tour to Australia less than two weeks ago on a tour for Foot Locker. Curry did also talk to the Melbourne Age, saying that the road ahead for Simmons is quite challenging.

