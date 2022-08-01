Jennifer Garner Shares Warning Over Face Injections

popculture.com
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
Fans Are Dropping So Many Comments After Seeing Jennifer Garner Makeup-Free On Instagram: 'So Beautiful And Natural'
Jennifer Garner just posted a video of herself makeup-free and she looks amazing!. In a recent Instagram post, the 50-year-old actress shared what it was like getting ready with her glam team for her upcoming thriller television miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me. As seen in the video, the 13 Going On 30 star showed her followers what goes down in the hair and makeup trailer, and even featured some of her go-to hair products by Virtue Labs. Fun fact: Garner’s favorite morning drink is black coffee! She had two cups in total while getting all dolled up.
Jennifer Garner Goes Makeup-Free On A Jog As Ben & J.Lo Vacation In Paris With The Kids
Jennifer Garner stepped out for a jog in California when she opted to go completely makeup-free. The 50-year-old couldn’t stop smiling on her run as she rocked a gray baseball cap with a cropped black tank top and high-waisted leggings. Jennifer is always rocking some sort of stylish workout...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Matthew McConaughey Once Said Kate Hudson Was ‘Very Easy to Be Attracted to’
Chemistry is one of the main ingredients when making a romantic movie. The lead actors must convince the viewers that they are truly and madly in love with one another for it to make sense. While it’s easy for seasoned actors to fake that emotion, for others, it comes naturally. Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson have years of acting experience, but they have their chemistry on lock for movies. McConaughey once said Hudson was “very easy to be attracted to.”
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos
Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Overalls Trendy Again While Out With Husband Cooke Maroney In NYC
Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is bringing back overalls! The Don’t Look Up actress wore a white pair of the garment popular in the 1990s during an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sunday, July 24, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her chic overalls over a blue bodysuit that matched her sandals. She also rocked a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Rare Photo With 7 Of His 8 Kids, Ages 11 To 42
Rod Stewart, 77, had a memorable family get-together recently and there’s a great photo to prove it! The singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, took to Instagram to share the pic and it shows her and him posing with seven of Rod’s eight children. The group was standing outside in front of mountains with homes and a boat on the side as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.
Every Time Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Made Us Do a Double Take
Got it from her momma! It’s an indisputable fact that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are almost identical. Seriously, the pair has Us doing double takes on the regular. Because whether they’re sharing sweet selfies via Instagram or posing for a photo op on the red carpet, there’s no denying that the duo […]
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince William and his stepsister used to have ‘terrible fights’, claims author
Prince William and his family define elegance and grace. That's why it’s hard to imagine that such a well-mannered member of the Royal Family can be angry at anyone. However, this myth was debunked by the royal author Katie Nicholl, who mentioned in her book that Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relatively unknown daughter, Laura Lopes, would fight terribly.
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Shock: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Sparks Rumors He’s In Italy To Celebrate Knox, Vivienne’s 14th Birthday
Brad Pitt is sparking rumors that he’s in Italy to celebrate his twins Vivienne and Knox’s 14th birthday. After all, the timing of his trip coincided with Angelina Jolie and their children’s vacation in the European country. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt is not in Italy...
Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher
Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Brad Pitt Reveals The Cheeky Reason Why He Wore A Skirt To The ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In Germany
Brad Pitt can turn a head on the red carpet like no other Hollywood heavyweight — but his Berlin appearance for the premiere of his flick Bullet Train was on another level, adding some eyebrow-raising along with the neck-craning. The 58-year-old Oscar winner flaunted his unique sartorial choices by rocking a brown skirt for the event. While the outfit also included a rugged cardigan and black combat boots, it was certainly the knee-length garb that became the talk of the town!
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Shares Sweet Tribute to His Late Grandpa
Isabel Rock is mourning the loss of husband Jacob Roloff's grandfather, Ronald James Roloff. After the death of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's father Sunday, Rock took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to the Roloff family patriarch, whom she saw as a grandfather figure in her own life.
