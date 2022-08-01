Budweiser Clydesdales to return for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

www.wbir.com
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
WATE
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
WATE
Knoxville diner opens new Central Street location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple eatery in the Knoxville community is continuing to expand its reach. The Diner at Twisters Shakes & Sundaes has opened up a brand new location at 2200 N. Central Street in North Knoxville. It replaces Rankin Restaurant which closed its doors earlier this year. The menu at Twisters Diner features options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to some sweet treats like ice cream cones, specialty sundaes and milkshakes. The other two Twisters Diner locations are 7237 Tazewell Pike in Corryton and 5831 Washington Pike in Knoxville.
WATE
See More Smokies at Puckett’s in Pigeon Forge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – SeeMoreSmokies.com has something for everyone from attractions, to accommodations, to the best dining the Smokies have to offer. Meet Puckett’s, a restaurant in Pigeon Forge that embodies the spirit of East Tennessee. Whether you have a hankering for great Tennessee Bar-B-Que or your sweet...
TWRA: Bear interactions becoming more common
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The increasing flow of human population in Tennessee has led to area bears adapting to the growing changes. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said in a news release Monday that since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State, making it the eighth fastest-growing state. East Tennessee […]
thesmokies.com
Meigs Falls: One of the best waterfalls you can drive to in the Smokies
There are at least two pop songs that warn of the perils of waterfalls. The first, a Wings-era Paul McCartney dirge, may have at least somewhat inspired the second, an R&B groove by 90s girl group icons TLC. McCartney says don’t go jumping waterfalls and in the second verse helpfully admonishes against chasing polar bears. Good advice, that.
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
wvlt.tv
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say. The suit alleges a child was able to climb up a rock wall without a harness before falling and hitting his head on concrete. Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears
Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
PLANetizen
Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’
The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
thesmokies.com
The rich history behind Middle Prong Trail in the Smoky Mountains
Every so often, I completely lose my faith in Hollywood. Oh sure, I like a good superhero movie as much as anyone. But why in the world are we making the 15th Batman movie while nobody has gotten around to turning the life of William Marion Walker into a film yet?
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
hardknoxwire.com
Greyhound dispute tests limits of government
The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
Concord United collecting donations for flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Concord United Methodist Church's thrift store is now collecting donations for those affected by recent flooding in Virginia, according to a release. They are now collecting hygiene items, school supplies and cleaning supplies. They will take everything from dish soap, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap to backpacks, lunch boxes, pens and notebook paper.
Knoxville responds to calls for more sidewalks, plans coming soon
The City of Knoxville says it is answering residents' calls for more sidewalks and sidewalk repairs.
WYSH AM 1380
Market Night set for August 13th
Historic Downtown Clinton’s next Market Night is scheduled for Saturday, August 13th! Vendors will line Market Street with all kinds of items. The brick-and-mortar shops will stay open late to show off the wide variety of unique finds you can only discover in Clinton. Historic Downtown Clinton invites everyone...
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1 million after child fell from rock wall
A $1 million lawsuit filed against Ober Gatlinburg claims the attraction failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents.
wvlt.tv
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say. The suit alleges a child was able to climb up a rock wall without a harness before falling and hitting his head on concrete. Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky...
WATE
Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
wvlt.tv
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident reportedly happened on July 30, 2021 when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son,...
Speed humps to be installed in Knoxville neighborhoods
Speed humps will be installed on neighborhood roads and part of the City of Knoxville's 2022 Resurfacing Project.
