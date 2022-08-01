ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Budweiser Clydesdales to return for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

WBIR
WBIR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville diner opens new Central Street location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple eatery in the Knoxville community is continuing to expand its reach. The Diner at Twisters Shakes & Sundaes has opened up a brand new location at 2200 N. Central Street in North Knoxville. It replaces Rankin Restaurant which closed its doors earlier this year. The menu at Twisters Diner features options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to some sweet treats like ice cream cones, specialty sundaes and milkshakes. The other two Twisters Diner locations are 7237 Tazewell Pike in Corryton and 5831 Washington Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

See More Smokies at Puckett’s in Pigeon Forge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – SeeMoreSmokies.com has something for everyone from attractions, to accommodations, to the best dining the Smokies have to offer. Meet Puckett’s, a restaurant in Pigeon Forge that embodies the spirit of East Tennessee. Whether you have a hankering for great Tennessee Bar-B-Que or your sweet...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Bear interactions becoming more common

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The increasing flow of human population in Tennessee has led to area bears adapting to the growing changes. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said in a news release Monday that since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State, making it the eighth fastest-growing state. East Tennessee […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
thesmokies.com

Meigs Falls: One of the best waterfalls you can drive to in the Smokies

There are at least two pop songs that warn of the perils of waterfalls. The first, a Wings-era Paul McCartney dirge, may have at least somewhat inspired the second, an R&B groove by 90s girl group icons TLC. McCartney says don’t go jumping waterfalls and in the second verse helpfully admonishes against chasing polar bears. Good advice, that.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears

Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Wilson
PLANetizen

Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’

The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Greyhound dispute tests limits of government

The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Show#Mountain#Smoky#Horse#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business
WBIR

Concord United collecting donations for flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Concord United Methodist Church's thrift store is now collecting donations for those affected by recent flooding in Virginia, according to a release. They are now collecting hygiene items, school supplies and cleaning supplies. They will take everything from dish soap, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap to backpacks, lunch boxes, pens and notebook paper.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Market Night set for August 13th

Historic Downtown Clinton’s next Market Night is scheduled for Saturday, August 13th! Vendors will line Market Street with all kinds of items. The brick-and-mortar shops will stay open late to show off the wide variety of unique finds you can only discover in Clinton. Historic Downtown Clinton invites everyone...
CLINTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WATE

Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy