Broadband infrastructure program taking applications

By Jesse Mendez
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced they are accepting applications to the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure (MM) Program.

“I urge our local organizations, especially those in our rural communities, to apply for these funds and implement the broadband infrastructure necessary to ensure that our community has the connectivity they sorely need,” said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

The news release said the grant is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the MM Program aims to give communities the resources needed to reduce the cost of connecting unserved and underserved communities.

Middle mile infrastructure broadly refers to the mid-section of internet infrastructure that carries large amounts of data at high speeds over long distances.

For more information on the MM Program, click here .

