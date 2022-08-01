Controversial cell tower proposal to undergo hearing this week at Kootenai County Community Development

www.krem.com
Coeur d'Alene police headquarters looks to expand with $4.5 million project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho just keeps on growing and so does the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. To help, the Coeur d’Alene City Council approved $40,000 at Tuesday night’s council meeting to enter a contract with CORE West for pre-construction services as part of the $4.5 million dollar plan to expand the police department’s headquarters.
Coeur d'Alene Police Department plans $4.5 million station expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department got the green light to hire contractor CORE West for pre-construction services for a planned $4.5 million expansion of its headquarters, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene/Post Falls Press. CORE West is a national firm...
Here's what the Spokane city council plans to spend $25 million on
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Spokane tackles several issues, relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) were used to approve several projects in progress during Monday night’s Spokane City Council meeting. Here are some noteworthy approvals that took place. Housing Funds. $10 million have been approved to...
Fire near Williams Lake reaches 100 acres; level 3 evacuations in place
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney. Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 100 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
City Council approves more than $3 million for Spokane Police vehicle funding
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council approved an ordinance in Monday’s meeting for funding allocations for Spokane Police vehicles. The Special Budget Ordinance passed with a 7-0 vote. “City Council has been leading the way in a historic transformation of the City’s public safety fleet to lower costs, increase performance and create a predictable replacement schedule,” said Council President...
Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. When Linda Whitehead visited her parents’ grave in Coeur d'Alene's Forest Cemetery one Sunday in July, she found the red, white and blue silk flowers she’d previously put in vases scattered on the grass, along with the miniature American flags she’d placed.
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
Kootenai County property tax could raise by 3%
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Monday morning, the Kootenai County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of $120 million. That’s a $12 million hike from last year, but Commissioner Leslie Duncan says that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying more in taxes. “If your house increases in...
Williams Lake Fire | Fire burning over 3,00 acres, Red Cross shelter opened
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire broke out near Williams Lake in Cheney on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, two structures were destroyed, a fire engine was burned and is now a total loss and nearly 40 homes are under Level 3 evacuations. The fire started at approximately 2:34...
Utility customers in Western Washington, Spokane face potential rate hikes
Utility customers in Western Washington and Spokane could pay more this year for electricity. But the public will have its say before any final decisions are made. Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities try to raise their rates every so often, usually because of supply costs. Such rate hikes have to be approved by Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission.
The big three of summer fun coming to Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and...
Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory
(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
Spokane working parents facing childcare expenses could now have a breath
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Workforce Council (SWC) and Yakima's South Central Workforce Council will provide childcare funding for parents pursuing their education and employment goals. The SWC and Yakima based local workforce will receive $3 million. Each workforce will get $1.5 million to serve at least 50...
Williams Lake Wildfire burns 5 square miles, level 3 evacuations in place
AMBER, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for those living near Williams Lake due to an active wildfire. The fire is estimated to be about five square miles. So far, the flames are 0 percent contained. Those living between Cheney Plaza and south towards Martin Road, and Texas Ferry Road toward Williams Lake...
Manito’s Mirror Pond again plagued with brown water, weeds
SPOKANE, Wash - It's once again hard to see your reflection in Manito Park's Mirror Pond. Despite thousands of dollars in renovations and treatments, the city once again needs to drain and refill the pond.
Chicken Discussion At City Hall
Mary Hathaway speaks to Deer Park City Council with an entire room of supporters. Chickens on residential land are a growing subject of debate. With food costs driven up by inflation, many are looking for ways to eat healthily and save money. Mary Hathaway stood up to address the ownership...
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
Missing man since August 2021 found in another state
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man that has been missing since August of 2021 has been found in another state. In May, the sister of 38-year-old Garrett Lashbrook reported him as a missing person. His sister had not seen him since August 2021, learning that he was staying with a friend because he was evicted.
Spokane law enforcement give update on standoff situation in downtown Spokane
There was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. One officer suffered minor injuries in the exchange. The suspect is confirmed dead.
