St. John’s basketball releases complete non-conference slate

John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
Yardbarker
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
AOL Corp
Why new Kansas State assistant Rodney Perry waited months to join Jerome Tang’s staff
Call it a poorly kept secret. Shortly after Jerome Tang took over as the men’s basketball coach at Kansas State last March it was widely expected that Rodney Perry would leave his post with Kansas City’s Mokan Elite AAU team and join the Wildcats as an assistant. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Canadian 2023 big man reclassifying to 2022; announces 2 B1G schools in top 4
Cyril Martynov was born in Canada, but currently plays for The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. If the name sounds familiar, it’s the same prep program that produced 2-time NBA All-Star Joakim Noah. The 6-foot, 11-inch center originally was a member of the class of 2023. But his college...
AOL Corp
Kentucky adds Gonzaga to this year’s basketball schedule. Zags will play in Rupp next year.
To help promote the Kentucky Flood Relief telethon Tuesday night, John Calipari teased “a really big-time announcement” that would be revealed on the broadcast. The UK basketball coach delivered. It was announced during the show that Kentucky will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the upcoming 2022-23 season. Full...
Analysis: Examining 10 Preseason Storylines for the 2022 Kansas State Wildcats
Typically a head coach’s third season is a good measurement of how their time at their institution is going. The 2020 pandemic season altered that normal script for Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman. In his second season and continuing the process of building the depth of the program...
College football kickoff 2022: 11 games will be played this month
It's been a long offseason in college football, but never boring with a wave of transfer portal movement, NIL news, and another phase of realignment and expansion. That's all well and good, but the point of football is football. And now as the month of August begins, we're rounding third on ...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Volleyball: Conference reveals preseason poll, All-B1G selections
2022 Big Ten volleyball matches are right around the corner, and the conference is preparing for another elite season on the court. During the 2021 season, Wisconsin captured its first-ever national championship. To get there, the Badgers took out Nebraska in a dramatic All-B1G final with both programs looking for another strong season in 2022.
College Football News
College Football Expansion Top 10 Candidates From Group of Five Conferences
With the Big Ten expanding with USC and UCLA, and the Pac-12 scrambling as we speak to keep what it has and figure out other options, who’s available?. Of course, all the talk is about whether or not Oregon and Washington might be next to go, and if the Big 12 will try to steal programs from somewhere, and if the ACC finally puts a ring on it with Notre Dame, or if the Big Ten gets there first.
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Fighting Irish's Schedule
Six wins — all by double digits — by an average of 27.3 points per game coming out of the Week 7 bye brought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into bowl season on quite the high note. But the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl was not exactly the season-ending party that the Fighting Irish hoped to have on New Year’s Day, falling 37-35 to Oklahoma State in Marcus Freeman’s head-coaching debut after Brian Kelly departed to LSU.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga: Why John Calipari must green-light The Kennel as host of matchup in 2023-24 season
The Kentucky men's basketball program held a quickly-put-together telethon on Tuesday night that coach John Calipari tweeted Wednesday morning raised nearly $3 million to help communities in the state devastated by flooding that has killed more than three dozen people. That's the big and awesome headline. But a secondary story emerged from the event: Kentucky and Gonzaga -- two of the best brands in college basketball -- have agreed to a two-game series beginning this season.
Kentucky basketball sets monster home and home with Gonzaga starting this season
Kentucky basketball will play a marquee home and home series with the Gonzaga Bulldogs beginning this November in Spokane. A Kentucky vs. Gonzaga matchup isn’t just reserved for the NCAA Tournament anymore. This year, the two college basketball powerhouses will play the first in a home-and-home series in Washington...
Jackson State to play in WNIT
Jackson State, the two-time defending SWAC women’s basketball champ, will participate in the WNIT. The post Jackson State to play in WNIT appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Why the Missouri Tigers won’t see a breakthrough anytime soon
While the Missouri Tigers could certainly be worse off today, the strength of their upcoming schedules will keep them from making any strides. Managing to make a bowl when sharing a conference with 12 others who did the same—two of which played in the national championship last season—is no small feat, especially when you’re the Missouri Tigers.
Matchups announced for 2022 Maui Invitational
The first-round matchups were announced Monday for the 2022 Maui Invitational. The eight-team tournament returns to Hawaii for the first
College basketball rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for 2022-23
Some of college basketball's teams have already started practice for the 2022-23 season as they prepare for exhibition trips outside of the country. And that means the college hoops season is just a few months away. Which team will cut down the nets in 2022-23? ESPN's Jeff Borzello updated his...
FanSided
