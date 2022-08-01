IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment

rewind1077.com
whcuradio.com
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
967thevine.com
Tompkins County lawmaker links police shortage to politics
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What’s causing the shortage of police officers? A Tompkins County lawmaker is pointing to politics. Legislator Mike Sigler says not many local politicians have stood up for officers in recent years. He wonders why recruits would want to come to Tompkins County, despite the...
cortlandvoice.com
City’s new K-9 dog and officer introduced at council meeting
The City of Cortland Police Department’s new K-9 dog and officer were introduced at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. K-9 officer Krysten Drake, and her K-9 dog Kort, recently wrapped up their training at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pa., and officially joined the city's police force this week. Drake and Kort trained together for six weeks, with Kort also training for six weeks prior to the conjoined training.
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
rewind1077.com
Speed limit change in the City of Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A speed limit changing in the City of Cortland. The Cortland Police Department informing residents that the speed limit on Clinton Ave. Extension near the intersection of Locust Avenue has been lowered from 40 mph to 30 mph. Patrols will be monitoring speeds in the area.
NewsChannel 36
NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Health Department alerts community to spike in opioid overdoses
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting the community to significant spikes in overdose activity seen over the past two months. Reports from the department’s overdose tracking system have indicated 14 or more overdoses in a 24-hour period as recently as Monday, August 1.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
localsyr.com
Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
rewind1077.com
Cortland PD replacing three older vehicles
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — New vehicles are coming to the Cortland Police Department. The Cortland Voice reports three 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes are in Syracuse being fitted with technology for police vehicles. Cortland Police Chief Paul Sandy says each vehicle had a price tag of about 43-thousand-dollars and are replacing three older vehicles that all racked up over 100-thousand miles.
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
rewind1077.com
Trial delayed in Ithaca murder case
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An accused killer in Ithaca won’t see a courtroom until January. According to the Ithaca Voice, prosecutors say the trial of William Marshall was postponed because of scheduling conflicts. It was likely going to start this month. In March, Marshall pleaded not guilty to...
Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial
Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Robbery at a Motel in Steuben County
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities in Steuben County arrested a man following a robbery at a motel in the town of Erwin on Saturday. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office charged 18 year old Morgan Abeel of Urbana with Assault, Robbery and Grand Larceny. He's accused of a strong-arm robbery at a motel in Erwin, where he allegedly stole more than $1,000, and hurt someone.
13 WHAM
Wayne County teen arrested for stalking
Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Individual attempts to break into jewelry store
The Cortland Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a face-covered individual that attempted to break into a jewelry store in the city over the weekend. The individual attempted to break into the city jewelry store around 6:36 a.m. this past Saturday. Those with information on the individual can...
whcuradio.com
Four weeks later, how are the Tompkins County Sheriffs Clerks performing?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early last month, the Tompkins County Sheriffs Office introduced two unarmed clerks. They respond by phone to non-emergency calls. We asked Sheriff Derek Osborne how the two have been doing. One important thing the sheriff cites is the arrest last week of three suspects in...
rewind1077.com
Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays likely at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. Officials say the outbound weight scale is temporarily out of service. The facility will remain open but wait times will be affected. They ask the public to be patient with staff while the scale is out of service.
Wall of partially collapsed building fails, neighboring home to be demolished
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An exterior wall of a building on Syracuse’s North Side failed Wednesday after it partially collapsed Tuesday morning, city code enforcement officials said. Around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were injured in shootings in the same block on Syracuse’s Near Westside just over an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. One person is in critical condition. Around 8:36 p.m., police received reports of a shooting with injuries in the 200 block of...
