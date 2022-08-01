Springfield DPW announces upcoming road construction projects for week of Aug. 1

The new Worcester location of the Registry of Motor Vehicles will officially open Monday, Aug. 8, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The new 14,105-square-foot service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff is fully accessible and features 350 dedicated parking spaces for customers. The new location will offer the same services and have the same operating hours as the previous one, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO