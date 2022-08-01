Springfield DPW announces upcoming road construction projects for week of Aug. 1

www.masslive.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Paving has begun in Agawam, residents should expect traffic delays
AGAWAM — Mayor William Sapelli is encouraging residents to plan accordingly as as road improvement projects got underway this week. Fog sealing was planned this week on Maynard Street, Moylan Lane, Edgewater Road, Alexander Drive, Beverly Lane, Chestnut Lane, Cypress Terrace, Redwood Drive and Sycamore Terrace. Additionally, the department...
Westfield joins ValleyBike bicycle sharing program with $178K state grant
WESTFIELD — The city is getting ValleyBike, joining neighboring communities that have had the short-term rental bicycles since 2018. Westfield received $177,888 from the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program to install its first two ValleyBike stations on Western Avenue near Westfield State University and at the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Olver Transit Pavilion on Elm Street.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee are currently working on a water main break. Police told Western Mass News that it is near the intersection of Doverbrook Road and Meadowlark Lane. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area at this time. Police said that they are unsure of...
Residents worried over detour route during Route 32 bridge closure in Palmer, Monson
Traffic detours for a several month long bridge repair project on the Palmer and Monson town line has become controversial.
Car wash at Gary Rome Hyundai approved by Holyoke City Council
HOLYOKE — After a long debate and two votes, the City Council on Tuesday approved a special permit for Gary Rome Hyundai to build a $4 million, 9,500-square-foot car wash next to its Whiting Farms Road dealership. Owner Gary Rome expects a fall groundbreaking and a spring grand opening.
iBerkshires.com
Historic Eagle Street Closing for First Friday Block Party
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — This August's First Friday is a block party on Eagle Street from 4 to 9 p.m. The Friday's event will feature music, street games, activities and gallery openings. Mayor Jennifer Macksey will host a downtown gathering and Desperados Mexican Restaurant on Eagle Street will offer beer and wine for sale.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
thereminder.com
Dangerous intersections report identifies 11 in Holyoke
HOLYOKE – A recent Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) report has shown Holyoke to have 11 of the Pioneer Valley’s 100 highest crash intersections. This includes the intersection of High Street and Cabot Street being listed as number three overall and five other intersections in the top 50.
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester are struggling to find permanent housing
Ivory Filmore lived in her apartment at 267 Mill Street for 15 and a half years before the roof collapsed into the second and third floors on July 15, condemning the building and leaving its 110 residents searching for other places to live. Since then, Filmore, 39, has been staying...
Firefighters performing water rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
Crews are working in the water off Alden Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Hampshire County real estate: The top 10 most affordable homes sold in week ending July 30
A condo in Amherst that sold for $199,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 30 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $386,018. The average price per square foot ended up at $242.
Worcester RMV to move to new location at former Big Y supermarket on Monday
The new Worcester location of the Registry of Motor Vehicles will officially open Monday, Aug. 8, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The new 14,105-square-foot service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff is fully accessible and features 350 dedicated parking spaces for customers. The new location will offer the same services and have the same operating hours as the previous one, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Select Board chair says increased patrols have helped ease North Pond Conservation Area issues
SOUTHWICK- Town officials said that police patrols of the North Pond Conservation Area and the parts of Congamond Lake closest to it have increased as the town deals with persistent litter and illegal activities on land that is supposed to be preserved. Select Board Chair Russell Fox said that the...
Tractor-trailer crash causes heavy traffic on I-91
Traffic is back to normal on I-91 North after a tractor-trailer accident left drivers stuck in traffic for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Northampton Street Tuesday evening for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. Our Western Mass News crew arrived shortly before 10 p.m. and saw Easthampton and State Police on scene, as well as an ambulance. The area is taped off, and...
westernmassnews.com
Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
Springfield Memorial Bridge 100 year anniversary
Springfield celebrates a special anniversary of the Memorial Bridge that opened to traffic 100 years ago on August 3, 1922
Fire on Greenwich Street in Springfield
Firefighters are working to put out a fire near Main Street in Springfield.
