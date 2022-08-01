ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield DPW announces upcoming road construction projects for week of Aug. 1

By Patrick Johnson
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Paving has begun in Agawam, residents should expect traffic delays

AGAWAM — Mayor William Sapelli is encouraging residents to plan accordingly as as road improvement projects got underway this week. Fog sealing was planned this week on Maynard Street, Moylan Lane, Edgewater Road, Alexander Drive, Beverly Lane, Chestnut Lane, Cypress Terrace, Redwood Drive and Sycamore Terrace. Additionally, the department...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield joins ValleyBike bicycle sharing program with $178K state grant

WESTFIELD — The city is getting ValleyBike, joining neighboring communities that have had the short-term rental bicycles since 2018. Westfield received $177,888 from the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program to install its first two ValleyBike stations on Western Avenue near Westfield State University and at the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Olver Transit Pavilion on Elm Street.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee are currently working on a water main break. Police told Western Mass News that it is near the intersection of Doverbrook Road and Meadowlark Lane. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area at this time. Police said that they are unsure of...
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Springfield, MA
iBerkshires.com

Historic Eagle Street Closing for First Friday Block Party

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — This August's First Friday is a block party on Eagle Street from 4 to 9 p.m. The Friday's event will feature music, street games, activities and gallery openings. Mayor Jennifer Macksey will host a downtown gathering and Desperados Mexican Restaurant on Eagle Street will offer beer and wine for sale.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
HOLYOKE, MA
thereminder.com

Dangerous intersections report identifies 11 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE – A recent Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) report has shown Holyoke to have 11 of the Pioneer Valley’s 100 highest crash intersections. This includes the intersection of High Street and Cabot Street being listed as number three overall and five other intersections in the top 50.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleasant Avenue#Park Avenue#Dpw#Interstate 91#Forest Park#Urban Construction#Buena Vista Place
MassLive.com

Worcester RMV to move to new location at former Big Y supermarket on Monday

The new Worcester location of the Registry of Motor Vehicles will officially open Monday, Aug. 8, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The new 14,105-square-foot service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff is fully accessible and features 350 dedicated parking spaces for customers. The new location will offer the same services and have the same operating hours as the previous one, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Northampton Street Tuesday evening for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. Our Western Mass News crew arrived shortly before 10 p.m. and saw Easthampton and State Police on scene, as well as an ambulance. The area is taped off, and...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy