Iowa Democrats Up In The Air On 2024 First In Nation Voting Status

dmcityview.com
What Reynolds said about abortion penalties when she hit the statewide stage
Republicans, with a generational win in hand with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, are looking to ban abortion at the state level across the nation. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is consistently at the forefront of that effort. “The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to...
Kari Lake looks ahead to Arizona general election in November
“We are so proud. So proud of the victory we have,” said Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona Governor. “We are going to lead this state to its brightest days ahead.”
Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up
HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
KCRG.com
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated:...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest teachers union endorses Democrat Sherman for governor
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's largest teachers union is throwing its support behind the Democratic challenger to Gov. Chris Sununu. The endorsement from the NEA-New Hampshire comes as no surprise, but if Democratic challenger Tom Sherman wins, he could spend his entire two-year term working with a commissioner of education who has become a political lightning rod for Democrats.
KAAL-TV
Exclusive ABC 6 News poll: Finstad leads Ettinger in 1st Congressional District race
(ABC 6 News) - All eyes are on an open seat in the United States House of Representatives, as Southern Minnesota gets ready for a special election to fill the vacancy. In an exclusive ABC 6 News/SurveyUSA poll, Republican candidate Brad Finstad pulls ahead of Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger in the race for Congressional District One.
mynbc5.com
Republican candidates in three Vermont races talk economy before Primary Election
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate race, U.S. House race, and the state's lieutenant governor's race took advantage of one of their final opportunities to get in front of voters on Monday night before next week's primary election. The Vermont GOP hosted a...
cbs2iowa.com
Judge denies trial delay for Iowa man charged in January 6th Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, DC — A federal judge has denied a request from Doug Jensen to delay his trial until next year for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Doug Jensen is charged with:. Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building Wihtout Lawful Authority. Disrupting the Orderly Conduct...
doniphanherald.com
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
wdayradionow.com
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen unveils "10 Point Greater Minnesota Prosperity Plan"
(Fargo, ND) -- Dr. Scott Jensen, the republican candidate for Governor of Minnesota has unveiled his "10 Point Greater Minnesota Prosperity Plan". He says it's aimed at supporting farmers and the rural economy. "The farmers are getting hit every which way. First off on estate taxes, if you look at...
iheart.com
Tim Sieren Practical Farmers of Iowa
Andy had a visit with The Practical Farmers of Iowa and got to visit with 8-year member Tim Sieren who has been no-tilling since 1979, planting cover crops, clover, and rye for many purposes, and very into the regenerative side of agriculture. Below is a photo on Tim's farm near Keota, Iowa.
manchesterinklink.com
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
KIMT
Governor Reynolds announces new statewide broadband map, requests public input
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new broadband map of Iowa has been created that details the conditions of broadband availability around the state. The map is meant to provide a more detailed view of broadband service available at homes and businesses across Iowa as reported by broadband providers. Locations with slower broadband speeds – defined by relevant federal guidelines to be slower than 100 upload/20 download – may be eligible for future grant funding opportunities issued by Governor Reynolds’ Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program.
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
wkms.org
Meet the three Tennessee Democrats who want to take on incumbent Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since Phil Bredesen in 2006. But, this year, there are three Democrats hoping to change that. If they win the primary election on Thursday, they’ll go on to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee this fall. Dr. Jason Martin. Over the weekend,...
