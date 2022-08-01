Mackinac State Historic Park Will Close Beginning August 14

99wfmk.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots
There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
Top 5 Michigan Summer Destinations
Some may think that's summers coming to an end, but I say it's not over until it's over. We've come up with our very own list of the top 5 summer destinations in Michigan. 1. Torch Lake in Alden. This is unlike anything you've ever seen before. Torch Lake is one of the most beautiful lakes you will ever see. Some call it the "Caribbean of the North." Torch Lake is one of the best vacation spots in Michigan with an incredible sand bar.
My North.com
Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals
Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
A Mackinac State Historic Park is set to close early this season due to low staffing
MACKINAW CITY, MI — The Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park, located three miles east of Mackinaw City and operated by Mackinac State Historic Parks, will close for the 2022 season on August 14. The park was originally scheduled to close Sept. 4, according to the parks group. Staffing concerns,...
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
UpNorthLive.com
Portion of shopping plaza demolished in Gaylord, two months after tornado
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Hobby Lobby and Jimmy John's in Gaylord was demolished on Tuesday. The shopping plaza in Gaylord was heavily damaged by the tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20. In July, the Gaylord City Council submitted an application to the state asking for $250,000 to...
point2homes.com
0000 River, Gaylord, Otsego County, MI, 49735
MTM On The Road: Cheboygan County Humane Society Working to Find Homes for Hard to Place Dogs
August is National Dog Month and there’s no better way to celebrate than by visiting your local rescue shelter. The Cheboygan County Humane Society is currently working to get their hard-to-place dogs adopted. These include older dogs or those with special needs. Some have been neglected for years and are working through trauma—meaning they require extra care and patience.
TODAY.com
Michigan restaurant closes early due to ‘rude’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘We are not here to be abused’
Every year, "fudgies" (as Michigan locals refer to tourists) descend on the town of Charlevoix, Michigan for the Venetian Festival. This year, their bad behavior apparently fudged up an entire night of service at one restaurant. “I had come downstairs from the third floor to our main dining room, and...
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
UPMATTERS
Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Multiple stolen items recovered, including 4-wheelers, guns and ammo
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Montmorency County Sheriff's Office says they have been investigating multiple breaking and enterings within the county. Stolen items include several guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, 4-wheelers and other personal property, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said they conducted a search warrant at...
5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation
Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
