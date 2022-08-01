ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Flora is a hidden gem in downtown Beaverton’s bar scene

By Ayo Elise
kptv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Pacific Crust Pizza Company Has Packed Up Its Downtown Location

The ground-floor pizzeria that held outdoors-themed Pacific Crust Pizza Company is once again in need of a tenant. Pacific Crust has quietly departed the space at 400 SW Broadway a little less than a year after it began slinging dough. The business, which is part of the Independent Restaurant Concepts family (Paddy’s, Produce Row, North 45), is not calling it quits, however. Its website says that Pacific Crust is searching for a new glampsite, and may even have a temporary pop-up in the meantime.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Beaverton, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Beaverton, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Beaverton, OR
Restaurants
City
Beaverton, OR
WWEEK

Where to Eat This Week

2088 NE Stucki Ave., Hillsboro, 503-531-9500, chennaimasala.net. 11:30 am-2 pm and 5:30-9:30 pm Tuesday-Sunday. Chennai Masala has been a South Indian standard for more than a decade. After the dining room was remodeled, it gained the feel of a midscale restaurant, shedding the cafeterialike vibe. South Indian food leans heavily vegetarian, so order accordingly. We suggest one of the dosas, a scrolled crispy crepe made with fermented lentil and rice flours. Good plain with just a side of aromatic sambar or filled with potatoes, chutney, egg, cheese, meat and more.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Classic Cocktails#Legion#Beer Hall#Food Drink
Mollala Pioneer

Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'

Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man has truck stolen days after brother’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – An unfortunate series of events for Kenny Smith who had his truck stolen just days after the death of his brother. Kenny and his dog, Brynlie, arrived at the Vera apartments to stay with a friend Sunday around 11 p.m., but within just a few hours, his white F-150 was stolen.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed

Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGW

Newborn baby boy missing out of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger. Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Free Blockbuster opens in Oregon City

Community lending dispenser is latest trend in the Little Free Library movement"We've got DVD, VHS — there's a bunch of them in there, and it's fun," said Cyrus Zamani, a small business owner and resident of Oregon City. When your job entails putting up stages, lights, sound systems and tents for weddings and concerts, you might be tempted to take a break rather than take time to share a love of movies with their neighbors. But it's all fun for Zamani, who owns an event-production business called The Party Factory. "We call it the Free Blockbuster," said Zamani. "It's...
OREGON CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy