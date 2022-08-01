Flora is a hidden gem in downtown Beaverton’s bar scene

www.kptv.com
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Kohr Explores: New bakery rolls out unique cinnamon rolls
A new bakery in Portland's Pearl District is taking cinnamon rolls to the next level.
WWEEK
Pacific Crust Pizza Company Has Packed Up Its Downtown Location
The ground-floor pizzeria that held outdoors-themed Pacific Crust Pizza Company is once again in need of a tenant. Pacific Crust has quietly departed the space at 400 SW Broadway a little less than a year after it began slinging dough. The business, which is part of the Independent Restaurant Concepts family (Paddy’s, Produce Row, North 45), is not calling it quits, however. Its website says that Pacific Crust is searching for a new glampsite, and may even have a temporary pop-up in the meantime.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
I live in Portland and always recommend these 11 hotels to friends and family, plus 3 neighborhoods for Airbnbs
The best hotels in Portland, Oregon for your next visit — from budget-friendly options to iconic venues including where the Obamas once stayed.
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
2088 NE Stucki Ave., Hillsboro, 503-531-9500, chennaimasala.net. 11:30 am-2 pm and 5:30-9:30 pm Tuesday-Sunday. Chennai Masala has been a South Indian standard for more than a decade. After the dining room was remodeled, it gained the feel of a midscale restaurant, shedding the cafeterialike vibe. South Indian food leans heavily vegetarian, so order accordingly. We suggest one of the dosas, a scrolled crispy crepe made with fermented lentil and rice flours. Good plain with just a side of aromatic sambar or filled with potatoes, chutney, egg, cheese, meat and more.
kptv.com
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'
Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
kptv.com
Portland man has truck stolen days after brother’s death
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – An unfortunate series of events for Kenny Smith who had his truck stolen just days after the death of his brother. Kenny and his dog, Brynlie, arrived at the Vera apartments to stay with a friend Sunday around 11 p.m., but within just a few hours, his white F-150 was stolen.
WWEEK
Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed
Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
Advisories you should know before visiting Portland, according to an Oregon native
If you're visiting Portland, Oregon, be sure to pack water-wicking outerwear, closed-toed shoes, and a hat in case of rainy weather.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and more
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Emergency sewer pipe repair will slow traffic starting Thursday.
Newborn baby boy missing out of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger. Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July...
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
Body found not far from missing Vancouver man’s abandoned truck
A man was found dead northeast of Lacamas Lake Tuesday, not far from where the truck of a missing man was located in mid-July, police said.
Free Blockbuster opens in Oregon City
Community lending dispenser is latest trend in the Little Free Library movement"We've got DVD, VHS — there's a bunch of them in there, and it's fun," said Cyrus Zamani, a small business owner and resident of Oregon City. When your job entails putting up stages, lights, sound systems and tents for weddings and concerts, you might be tempted to take a break rather than take time to share a love of movies with their neighbors. But it's all fun for Zamani, who owns an event-production business called The Party Factory. "We call it the Free Blockbuster," said Zamani. "It's...
