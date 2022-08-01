Woman arrested after allegedly killing husband at Warr Acres home, police say

www.koco.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOCO
10-year-old safe, suspect in custody after attempted abduction at OKC baseball field
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 10-year-old is safe and one suspect is in custody after attempted abduction at an Oklahoma City baseball field. This is a nightmare for many parents. Thankfully, the 10-year-old is safe and uninjured. Around 9 Wednesday morning, parents dropped their child off at the ball fields...
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
Woman accused of stabbing, killing husband in Warr Acres
A Warr Acres woman is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, accused of killing her husband.
KAKE TV
Woman dies, 16-year-old injured during road-rage shooting in Oklahoma, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) -- A woman died and a teenager was injured after shots were fired during a road-rage incident Monday evening in Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
KOCO
OKC police officer saves child from drowning in swimming pool
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer saved a young child from drowning after the toddler fell into a swimming pool. Body camera video captured it all. The officer is ultimately why the child is alive. He was the first one at the scene and did CPR on the toddler before paramedics got there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing puppy
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested following a horrific incident of animal abuse.
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after Warr Acres man dead, wife arrested
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Neighbors are shocked after a Warr Acres man was found dead and his wife was arrested. A Warr Acres man is dead and his wife is behind bars after what police call a murder over the weekend. KOCO 5 went door to door talking with...
KOCO
OKC police search for shooter in apparent road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police want to find the shooter who killed one person and left a teen injured in an apparent act of road rage. The driver took off after the shooting near Southwest 22ndStreet and Blackwelder Avenue late Monday night. On Tuesday, there was still crime scene tape and broken glass in the street.
Oklahoma City police searching for car burglary suspect
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police ask public for more information about road rage homicide
A road rage incident ended in the shooting death of a 19 year old Monday night, and police need the public's help to find the suspect.
KOCO
Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
KOCO
Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside Oklahoma City nightclub
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being stabbed outside an Oklahoma City nightclub. Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, police said someone stabbed a victim in the chest with a makeshift weapon in the parking lot of the Red Dog Saloon near Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. It's unclear what the weapon was.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
okcfox.com
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
KOCO
Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0