Johnson City, TN

ETSU to fire women's basketball head coach; athletic director resigns

WBIR
WBIR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbir.com

athleticbusiness.com

Title IX Complaint Brings Coach's Firing, Then AD Resigns

East Tennessee State University is searching for both a new athletic director and a head coach for its women's basketball team after making two sudden announcements Monday morning. As reported by NBC affiliate WBIR in Knoxville, ETSU said it intends to fire women's basketball head coach Simon Harris effective 5...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Higgins to be named next Science Hill boys basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 Sports has learned that Jon Higgins will be named the next Science Hill boys basketball coach. The announcement is expected to happen Friday. Higgins is a former Tennessee Vol who has been coaching at Farragut High School since 2017. Last month, Ken Cutlip stepped down as head […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City, TN
College Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

New school name unveiled at Washington County BOE meeting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – During a meeting of the Washington County Board of Education Tuesday night, the name of a new Jonesborough school was revealed. The new two-story 140,000-square-foot school will be named Jonesborough Elementary. The school will include upgraded science and computer labs, a gym, theatre and gathering space. Washington County Director of Schools […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
John M. Dabbs

Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden Resignation

Richard Bowling has resigned as the Mayor of Bluff City, Tennessee. Bowling cited his health as the reason behind his resignation from office as the chief city official in the small town. Bowling is in his late 70s. Bowling became the City Manager and Mayor after Mayor Irene Wells's death, and Ray Harrington's appointment was revealed to be invalid - as he had moved out of the city limits.
#Title Ix#The Athletics Department#Etsu Athletics
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock opens Virginia’s first casino

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to be completed within the next two years at the site of a former mall in Southwest Virginia. For now, guests can try their luck and skill in a temporary casino on the site. The temporary casino, known as Bristol Casino –...
BRISTOL, VA
993thex.com

Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name

The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
cardinalnews.org

How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map

This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

From school uniforms to dressing as cats, Kingsport school board discusses dress code

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers. Amid a school board work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called "furries," and carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time for the board to look at school uniforms or something close.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

One lucky duck will win $2,500 at this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' event

KINGSPORT — One lucky duck will walk away with the $2,500 grand prize in this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' fundraiser to benefit Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center. There’ll be no dancing or dining again this year, as the “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser remains virtual. But there will be ducks — and you have less than two weeks to adopt yours for a chance to win.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dress code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools re-emphasizing dress codes

BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 school year, Sullivan County Schools' revamped student dress code prohibits blankets "at any time," allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only if below the mid-thigh and prohibits leashes. The code also bans costumes, form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh, costumes, including tails,...
KINGSPORT, TN
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
