ETSU to fire women's basketball head coach; athletic director resigns

Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. Dabbs
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. Dabbs
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Title IX Complaint Brings Coach's Firing, Then AD Resigns
East Tennessee State University is searching for both a new athletic director and a head coach for its women's basketball team after making two sudden announcements Monday morning. As reported by NBC affiliate WBIR in Knoxville, ETSU said it intends to fire women's basketball head coach Simon Harris effective 5...
Higgins to be named next Science Hill boys basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 Sports has learned that Jon Higgins will be named the next Science Hill boys basketball coach. The announcement is expected to happen Friday. Higgins is a former Tennessee Vol who has been coaching at Farragut High School since 2017. Last month, Ken Cutlip stepped down as head […]
ETSU announces intent to terminate women’s basketball coach after Title IX investigation
East Tennessee State University informed Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris of their intent to terminate Harris’s employment Monday. This announcement comes after four members of the women’s basketball team filed a Title IX complaint about discrimination and unfair treatment in the spring semester. ETSU President Brian...
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
New school name unveiled at Washington County BOE meeting
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – During a meeting of the Washington County Board of Education Tuesday night, the name of a new Jonesborough school was revealed. The new two-story 140,000-square-foot school will be named Jonesborough Elementary. The school will include upgraded science and computer labs, a gym, theatre and gathering space. Washington County Director of Schools […]
‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden Resignation
Richard Bowling has resigned as the Mayor of Bluff City, Tennessee. Bowling cited his health as the reason behind his resignation from office as the chief city official in the small town. Bowling is in his late 70s. Bowling became the City Manager and Mayor after Mayor Irene Wells's death, and Ray Harrington's appointment was revealed to be invalid - as he had moved out of the city limits.
Hard Rock opens Virginia’s first casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to be completed within the next two years at the site of a former mall in Southwest Virginia. For now, guests can try their luck and skill in a temporary casino on the site. The temporary casino, known as Bristol Casino –...
Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name
The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map
This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Hilltop luxurious home in Washington County, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Landon Morrison, showcases this unique and beautiful home just coming on the market in Washington County near Johnson City!. For more information call 423-430-2257 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
From school uniforms to dressing as cats, Kingsport school board discusses dress code
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers. Amid a school board work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called "furries," and carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time for the board to look at school uniforms or something close.
One lucky duck will win $2,500 at this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' event
KINGSPORT — One lucky duck will walk away with the $2,500 grand prize in this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' fundraiser to benefit Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center. There’ll be no dancing or dining again this year, as the “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser remains virtual. But there will be ducks — and you have less than two weeks to adopt yours for a chance to win.
JCPD: Man fires gun into downstairs apartment at Monarch student housing community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Monarch Apartments in reference to a shots fired call Monday morning. According to a release, officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with a victim that stated he heard a gunshot come from the apartment above […]
Dress code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools re-emphasizing dress codes
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 school year, Sullivan County Schools' revamped student dress code prohibits blankets "at any time," allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only if below the mid-thigh and prohibits leashes. The code also bans costumes, form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh, costumes, including tails,...
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
3 of 6 convicted in brutal killing of 3 in 1997 file petition following new TN law
(WJHL) – The attorney for one of the six people convicted for killing almost an entire family in Greene County in 1997 spoke on Monday. In 2021, a law was passed in the State of Tennessee which would allow incarcerated individuals to petition to have a fingerprint analysis conducted if there is evidence that has […]
UPDATE: Four years in prison for Tennessee woman convicted on conspiracy charge
A Piney Flats, Tennessee woman convicted on a murder conspiracy charge will spend four years in prison. Court records show Heather Lucille Jones had six years of her ten-year sentence suspended by a circuit court judge in Washington County, Virginia. Jones was charged along with her boyfriend Terry Linebaugh in...
