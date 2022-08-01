WYDOT District 1 to hold annual STIP Presentation on Aug. 2

capcity.news
capcity.news
Laramie County has vast amount of road projects coming up, according to WYDOT District 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The next six years are set to be busy for the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) in District One. WYDOT held a meeting today, Aug. 2, to talk about the projects and gather public input. These projects will work on roads both in and around Cheyenne, as well as I-80 and I-25.
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do Gooder: Big Al’s Towing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Big Al’s Towing. Big Al’s is being nominated for their work in roadside assistance. The...
shortgo.co
Introduction to Leadership Cheyenne – Class of 2023
Congratulations to those accepted into the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2023! Leadership Cheyenne was formed by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in 1985 with the goal of developing leaders for the future. With this course, these professionals will enhance their skills and knowledge about being a leader in Cheyenne. They will learn about the diversity of the Cheyenne region, share in each others experiences, learn from others, build a desire and commitment for lifelong civic trusteeship, and more!
capcity.news
Cheyenne Public Works Committee postpones amendments to the sanitary system code, citing a need for more research
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An amendment to the Code of the City of Cheyenne regarding the sanitary system has been postponed due to the need for more research regarding the issue. The amendment in question would affect two sections of Chapter 13, Sewer System of Title 13, Public Services, of the code of the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming. These sections regard sewer connections and outhouses.
cowboystatedaily.com
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
capcity.news
Mural-making event part of Cheyenne’s August First Friday Art Walk
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — August’s First Friday Art Walk has a cast of new artists, as well as a mural-making event. The First Friday Art Walk will take place on Aug. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. The following artists will be on display:. Art@the Hynds will feature Donna...
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers
Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold meeting Aug. 9
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Historic Preservation Board for Cheyenne will be holding its regular meeting for July on Tuesday, Aug. 9. This meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave. at 6 p.m. This meeting is also available to join via Zoom. The...
capcity.news
‘Stuff the Bus’ donation drive to help students have supplies for school year scheduled for Saturday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An annual donation drive designed to ensure local students have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year will be held Saturday, the City of Cheyenne noted in a Wednesday release. The “Stuff the Bus” event, during which several drop-off locations across the city will...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne accepting applications for Housing and Community Development Advisory Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that it is accepting applications for membership to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Council. For all interested parties, online and PDF applications are available here. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Aug. 12, by 5 p.m. The...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
capcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire grows to 699 acres in Wyoming; more growth on all edges expected Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has grown to 699 acres, a Tuesday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three shows. The fire is 19% contained and has 454 personnel assigned to it. A variety of aircraft are supporting response to...
capcity.news
After a hot July, the first week in August is heating up as well
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is heading into a hot first week of August after having high temperatures through July. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne listed the average temperatures for the month of July at a high of 87.8 and a low of 59. The hottest day of the month was July 18, which had a high of 99.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Cermak, Crandall, Davenport, Dike, Jones, Kornegay, Nadeau, Powell
Joi Cermak (Burr), of Cheyenne, passed away in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born on May 11, 1957 in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Joe and Joyce Burr (Ellenberger). She is survived by her daughter Christina (Chris) Alba, son Darren (Claire) Morse and their four children. Joi was preceded in death by...
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
