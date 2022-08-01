ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYDOT District 1 to hold annual STIP Presentation on Aug. 2

By Eve Hamilton
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained

CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
Do Gooder: Big Al’s Towing

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Big Al’s Towing. Big Al’s is being nominated for their work in roadside assistance. The...
Introduction to Leadership Cheyenne – Class of 2023

Congratulations to those accepted into the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2023! Leadership Cheyenne was formed by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in 1985 with the goal of developing leaders for the future. With this course, these professionals will enhance their skills and knowledge about being a leader in Cheyenne. They will learn about the diversity of the Cheyenne region, share in each others experiences, learn from others, build a desire and commitment for lifelong civic trusteeship, and more!
Cheyenne Public Works Committee postpones amendments to the sanitary system code, citing a need for more research

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An amendment to the Code of the City of Cheyenne regarding the sanitary system has been postponed due to the need for more research regarding the issue. The amendment in question would affect two sections of Chapter 13, Sewer System of Title 13, Public Services, of the code of the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming. These sections regard sewer connections and outhouses.
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater

CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers

Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold meeting Aug. 9

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Historic Preservation Board for Cheyenne will be holding its regular meeting for July on Tuesday, Aug. 9. This meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave. at 6 p.m. This meeting is also available to join via Zoom. The...
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
After a hot July, the first week in August is heating up as well

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is heading into a hot first week of August after having high temperatures through July. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne listed the average temperatures for the month of July at a high of 87.8 and a low of 59. The hottest day of the month was July 18, which had a high of 99.
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary

The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record

Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
