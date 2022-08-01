ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Others Headed To Saudi Arabia Next Week

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago
411mania.com

stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension

On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On

Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns

This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
WWE
Rey Mysterio
wrestlinginc.com

The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw

The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV

Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Lifting The Ring At WWE SummerSlam

Fans have seen Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face off many times since WrestleMania 31, and on Saturday night they competed in a last man standing match at SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. At one point Brock Lesnar used a tractor to lift the ring...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
WWE
PWMania

Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022

WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Rejected Idea For Major SummerSlam Angle

The SummerSlam premium live event aired from Nashville on Saturday and Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the match Becky Lynch showed respect to Bianca Belair with a handshake and then Bayley made her surprise return, but she didn’t return alone. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared alongside Io Shirai and Dakota Kai.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Becky Lynch Suffers a Separated Shoulder

Following initial reports that there were no injuries at WWE SummerSlam, it is now confirmed that Becky Lynch has a separated shoulder. Lynch is injured, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. Although it is unknown how long she will be sidelined, WWE will probably need to change its plans as a result of the injury.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Title Match Announced For WWE Raw Next Week

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured two triple threat matches, one of which saw AJ Styles pick up a victory over Mustafa Ali and The Miz. Ciampa later went on to pick up a win over Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa and AJ Styles faced...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE SummerSlam Match Was Reportedly Cut Short

WWE SummerSlam was a spectacle and the show featured several title matches. Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy when Liv tapped out as she was pinning Ronda. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer the SmackDown Women’s Title...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
WWE
411mania.com

Brian Gewirtz Autobiography To Release In August

August 17th will see the release of Brian Gewirtz’s memoir of his career as the head writer of the WWE. Promotional material for the upcoming book reads as follows:. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz brings readers behind the scenes for an unprecedented look at the chaotic, surreal, unbelievable backstage world of the WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

MLW Adds Sam Leterna To Announce Team As Fusion Correspondent

Major League Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna has joined the MLW broadcast team and will serve as the correspondent for Fusion. The show returns in the fall. When MLW FUSION kicks off its fall season it will have a new face joining the broadcast team with Sam Leterna serving as a correspondent for Major League Wrestling.
WWE

