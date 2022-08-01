UDOT closes lanes on I-15 Tech Corridor to remove possibly-faulty light poles

kjzz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kjzz.com
Suspicious package near train lines forces suspended TRAX services in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — TRAX services have resumed between Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake after police investigated a "suspicious item" close to train tracks. Utah Transit Authority announced trains were beginning regular service around 12:50 p.m. after that police investigation closed 1700 South and forced a bus bridge to be put in place for TRAX riders.
kjzz.com
Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
kjzz.com
State Street reduced to one lane at 592 West due to gas leak
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities reduced lanes on State Street in Pleasant Grove after a gas leak Wednesday, city officials said. According to the Pleasant Grove City Fire Department, the incident at 592 W. State Street had southbound traffic down to one lane as of 12:45 p.m. "Expect...
kjzz.com
'First of several': Salt Lake police announce new substation in embattled Ballpark area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's mayor and police chief on Thursday announced a new substation will be opening in the city's Ballpark neighborhood, which has been in the spotlight recently due to its high crime rates. The new substation, which is located at Smith's Ballpark, 77...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
kjzz.com
Sandy Fire responds to loss of 6 firefighters from increasing number of crews per truck
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy City Fire Department, which responds to emergencies on a daily basis, is dealing with an urgent situation of its own. The fire department is about to lose six firefighters to surrounding departments because of a thin staff issue, according to a memo sent to the city council by the fire chief and mayor.
kjzz.com
Crash in Salt Lake City leaves motorcyclist dead, forces closure of 1300 East
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash in Salt Lake City left one person dead and closed a major city street for investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Ben Nielson, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 a.m. of a crash on 1300 East at the 2290 South intersection.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Terminal B still a long walk away as work progresses at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Construction is continuing on a tunnel system at the Salt Lake International Airport that will add shopping, dining and other amenities for travelers flying in and out of Utah's capital city. Once complete, it will also feature a shorter path to Terminal B, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
kjzz.com
Stockton residents prepare for possible flooding 1-year after torrential rain
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Stockton are preparing for the possibility of floods in the area of the Jacob City Fire burn scar. That area of Tooele County flooded exactly one year ago to the day on Aug. 1, 2021 and with rain in the forecast, preparations to protect homes are being made right now.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Dazzling overnight thunderstorms bring morning of wreckage, debris
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Overnight thunderstorms across Utah kept the sky alive with displays of lightning as wind and rain battered homes, broke branches, and left debris in the roads. The storm also left standing water on highways around the state, and authorities believe hydroplaning led to a...
kjzz.com
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police responded to a serious collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle Tuesday night. The incident happened near Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in the Ballpark neighborhood a short time before 10 p.m. A Salt Lake Bees game had just ended...
kjzz.com
Over $250k in damage after fire at South Jordan duplex
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A duplex in South Jordan sustained extensive damage after a fire ignited there. Fire officials said damage was approximately $250,000. They responded to the scene on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. in the 108th block of Indigo Sky Way. More from 2News. Rain douses...
kjzz.com
Rain douses wildland fire near Springville that started with man trying to 'burn a spider'
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A strong rain storm moved over Springville late Monday night, drenching a wildfire that started earlier in the afternoon. The Springville Fire ignited at a trailhead on the northeast side of town just before 5 p.m. . Utah County deputies arrested a man who allegedly...
kjzz.com
Campaigns begin over proposed Alpine School District split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For thousands of parents in Orem, the choice is between the Alpine District, the largest in the state, and a new Orem District that has been proposed. “We’re losing programs here, we are losing schools,” said Michelle Lee, a mom active on the group Save Orem Schools, which favors a break from Alpine. “We’re losing so much money that goes for funding growth in other cities. Our students are losing programs, we’re losing schools, and we’re losing money.”
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
kjzz.com
Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
kjzz.com
Officials actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near Utah State Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials are actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near the Utah State Capitol. Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m. on Monday at Cortez Street in Salt Lake City. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out. In the video, you...
kjzz.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
Comments / 0