UDOT closes lanes on I-15 Tech Corridor to remove possibly-faulty light poles

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For thousands of parents in Orem, the choice is between the Alpine District, the largest in the state, and a new Orem District that has been proposed. “We’re losing programs here, we are losing schools,” said Michelle Lee, a mom active on the group Save Orem Schools, which favors a break from Alpine. “We’re losing so much money that goes for funding growth in other cities. Our students are losing programs, we’re losing schools, and we’re losing money.”

OREM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO