Mikel Jones named to preseason watch list for Bednarik Award

Alabama Football: Pre-Fall Camp two-deep Depth Chart
This is Fall Camp week for Alabama Football. The first session is Thursday, Aug. 4. After weeks of optimism that media viewing periods would resume, the latest word is they will not. So prepare for another season of what Nick Saban wants us to know and what can be added by Alabama football insiders.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Four Notre Dame linemen named to Lombardi Award watch list
The Lombardi Award has quite the interesting recent history. Given to the college football lineman who best embodies the late great Vince Lombardi, the award’s eligibility was expanded to all positions from 2017 to 2020. The award reverted to its original eligibility in 2021, and Notre Dame is benefiting from that in 2022. That’s because four Irish players have been named to the watch list for the award.
UCF football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
UCF football is now firmly in the Gus Malzahn era and, now that he’s starting to leave his imprint on the Knights, they should see a successful 2022 season. The first year for Gus Malzahn at the helm of the UCF football program may have been somewhat underwhelming for the standards of Knights fans but the former Auburn head coach dealt with a ton of adversity and was able to still piece together a terrific season.
Longhorns Sit High In Sports Illustrated's Team Recruiting Rankings
The Texas Longhorns have been one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail this summer, sitting with 20 verbal commitments, including one from the nation's most sought-after recruit, Arch Manning. Since Manning's pledge, the Longhorns were able to land 12 commitments, seven of which have come...
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Charbonnet, RB Depth, Kazmeir Allen
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about Zach Charbonnet, who will support him on the depth chart, and the impact of Kazmeir Allen. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Best 2023 NFL Draft prospects to transfer this offseason: Jordan Addison, two SEC running backs make list
College football rosters are turning over now more than ever thanks to the transfer portal. Coaches are able to fill voids on their respective rosters with players from all levels. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, now with the Detroit Lions, were just a few of the transfers who made an impact last year.
Husker Linebacker named to Bednarik Watchlist
The Bednarik Award is an annual postseason trophy presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year. The Maxwell Football Club has given the award away every year since its inception in 1995. It’s named for Chuck Bednarik, a linebacker who played for Penn from 1945-1948 and was the first overall pick of the 1949 NFL Draft of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a 2x NFL Champion (1949, 1960), a 10x First-team All-Pro, and a member of the NFL’s 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. Husker Linebacker Luke Reimer has been named to the Bednarik watchlist. Last season the Lincoln, Nebraska native had 90 total tackles, one sack, and one interception for the Cornhuskers. Should Reimer win the award, he would be the second Husker after 2009 winner Ndamukong Suh. .@Ldreimer2 has been named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, recognizing the nation's top defensive players ☠️#GBR pic.twitter.com/R3OVdOXBGg — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 1, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
