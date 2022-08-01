ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessan dies in car crash Sunday

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago

An Odessa man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 302 early Sunday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Eduardo Lozoya, 28, was traveling east on SH 302 15 miles west of Kermit when his Ford Expedition traveled across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and hit the front of a Kenworth truck tractor with trailer being driven by a 57-year-old man from North Dakota.

Lozoya, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 1:30 a.m., according to DPS.

