See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio

thecentersquare.com
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
Are Ohio Republicans worried Frank LaRose will lose because of an election denier on the ballot? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. We’re talking about how the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director is challenging...
How Ohio’s November election will shape up after August primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s primary elections have finally entered the rearview mirror, gearing candidates and voters up for the finish line: November’s general election. With less than 8% of Ohio voters casting a ballot, the state’s $25 million second primary election marks the lowest voter turnout the Buckeye State has seen since at least […]
Ohio working to finalize sports betting payout rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The odds are getting longer for a smooth launch for sports betting in Ohio, scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023. As previously reported, the National Federation of Independent Business and the Ohio Grocers Association are both sounding the alarm about the sports gaming rules proposed by the Ohio Lottery Commission, saying the […]
NBC4 Columbus
Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates
Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QeFTM7. Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. Police: Infant shot in southeast Columbus. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
columbusunderground.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
leoweekly.com
The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year
The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that Ohio has teamed with Indiana, North Carolina and 47 other attorneys general in forming a national Anti‑Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing most of the overseas-based robocalls into the United States.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
ocj.com
Ohio farm custom rates for 2022
By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, Ohio State University Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources; John Barker, Extension Educator Agriculture/Amos Program, Ohio State University Extension Knox County and Eric Richer, Extension Educator Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension Fulton County. Farming is a complex business and many Ohio...
townandtourist.com
20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)
Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
Intel in Ohio: How schools are preparing for changes
The tech giant is building a massive semiconductor chip factory in New Albany, promising to bring thousands of high-tech jobs.
Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance. An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll. “It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to […]
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – July 29, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The...
