Mass AG Healey Calls For Extension of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Waiver

framinghamsource.com
Related
Mass Attorney General Healey Joins Coalition To Advocate for Transgender Students’ Rights
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, August 3, joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old Indiana transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms, instead forcing him to use a single-sex restroom located in the school’s medical clinic.
AG Healey Leads Multi-State Supreme Court Brief in Support of Race-Conscious Admission Programs
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, August 1, led a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing a multi-state amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to reject a request to overturn more than four decades of precedent allowing higher education institutions to consider race or ethnicity as part of holistic admissions processes to promote diversity in learning environments.
wamc.org
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
$250 stimulus checks ditched for tax rebate in Massachusetts
Lawmakers in Massachusetts have ditched plans for a $250 stimulus check to residents in favor of tax rebates as a way to relieve citizens of rising costs due to inflation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beacon Hill Lawmakers Table Stimulus Checks For MA Families
In an unexpected move, Beacon Hill lawmakers have tabled promised stimulus checks for Massachusetts families. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of a 1986 ballot measure that would force the commonwealth to return nearly $3 billion to taxpayers this fall, could not manage to salvage its existing tax relief and economic development package within the final hours of formal lawmaking.
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Framingham State Representative Candidates Discus Massachusetts & Affordability
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday. September 6 voters will decide between three Democrats to be the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative. Voters in newly-created City of Framingham Precincts 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-11-12-13-14-15-16, and part of precinct 9 are part of the new 6th Middlesex District. There are three candidates — former mayoral...
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
RELATED PEOPLE
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
ABC6.com
RI expert outlines worsening housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went from...
Original birth certificates to be available to all adoptees in Massachusetts
On Friday, the Massachusetts State Senate passed legislation to give all adoptees the ability to retrieve their original birth certificates.
Those $250 rebates? Mass. lawmakers have put them on the shelf (for now).
“We wanted to make sure to be fiscally prudent that we know what we’re getting into." Massachusetts residents hoping their state lawmakers could give them a bit of respite from the ballooning cost of living will have to wait a bit longer — that is, if relief comes at all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Lieutenant governor hopefuls want Beacon Hill to address botched bill but keep obscure tax cap in place
The three Democrats running for lieutenant governor — two of whom are already elected officials on Beacon Hill — decried the Massachusetts Legislature’s botched handling of tax relief during a GBH News primary debate Tuesday without taking culpability in the matter that nixed the immediate possibility of financial aid, including $250 stimulus checks.
Massachusetts Legislature Passes Bill To Foster Greater Equity in Cannabis Industry
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature passed legislation, An Act relative to equity in the cannabis industry, that encourages and facilitates participation in the cannabis industry from communities disproportionally harmed by marijuana criminalization by creating a Social Equity Trust Fund. The bill also strengthens the host community agreement process and...
RI families to get $250 child tax rebate
Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce additional details about the new child tax rebate.
McKee calls for relief after RI Energy proposes 47% rate hike
Rhode Island Energy — previously known as National Grid — proposed a 47 percent rate increase last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBUR
Geoff Diehl, a pro-Trump Republican, hopes to ride red wave into Mass. governor’s office
Republican Geoff Diehl has charted an unlikely path to the governor's office in Massachusetts. The former state representative is running as a pro-Trump candidate in a state so blue that residents voted against the former president by a 2-1 margin. Twice. Diehl's last attempt to win statewide office did not...
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
Mass Senate & House Pass Mental Health Reform Legislation
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Senate President’s office submitted to SOURCE media. (stock photo) BOSTON _ The Massachusetts Senate and House passed the Mental Health ABC Act: Addressing Barriers to Care (ABC), comprehensive legislation to continue the process of reforming the way mental health care is delivered in Massachusetts, with the goal of ensuring that people get the mental health care they need when they need it.
New Vaccines Required This Fall for Massachusetts 7th Through 12th Graders
The sound you just heard was the page torn from the calendar, indicating July has left the building and it is now the month of August. Listen closely as the school bells soon will peal, calling the young ones back to the classroom. The 2022-2023 school year is almost upon us.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0