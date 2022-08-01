Wanna Know What Drake Smells Like? Check Out His Brand of Candles to Find Out

www.thedailybeast.com
Related
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
I test perfumes for a living – these are the five brands you should NEVER wear – and one of them smells like a toilet
A PERFUME whizz has revealed which five high street perfumes to never buy - and one of them even smells like a public toilet. From the mysterious musky to the refreshing floral, we all have a favourite perfume we cannot get enough of - and this might have something to do with your personality.
How to Keep Garbage From Smelling Up Your Kitchen
Garbage won’t ever smell like a garden of roses, fresh ocean breezes, or pumpkin pies, but you can keep the bad odors from pervading your kitchen and traveling to other parts of your home. The cause of that nose-wrinkling stench? Bacteria. Food spoils, and microbes grow and feed on...
I’m a psychologist – what your interior design says about your personality, so are you controlling or super quiet?
WHEN you're picking rugs, furniture, and paint colors for your home, you're probably following your creative instincts to establish a cohesive look. According to one psychologist, what you choose for your home decor reveals secrets about your personality, including whether you're controlling or more laid-back and quiet. Psychologist Lee Chambers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Don’t throw away silica gel bags that come with new buys – they rescue everything from leather clothes to drowned phones
THOUGH they're marked on the exterior with "THROW AWAY – DO NOT EAT," silica gel packets can be a handy tool to have on hand for a number of home hacks. You can use them to protect everything from phones to vacation gear, so don't throw them away (or snack on them, either).
RUST・
Delicate Garments or No Available Machine? Here’s How to Hand Wash Your Clothes
Click here to read the full article. There’s no denying that the invention of the washing machine has made doing laundry a far easier and less intensive chore. All we have to do is throw our clothes inside, add some detergent, press some buttons and collect everything when it’s done. However, a washing machine isn’t always available, and some types of clothing can’t be washed by machine. In these cases, you really do need to know how to hand wash clothes. Knowing what you need to hand wash clothes and how to do it is definitely a life skill. There will...
Daily Beast
Chrissy Teigen Announces She Is Pregnant: ‘I’m Feeling Hopeful’
Chrissy Teigen says she and husband John Legend are expecting another child almost two years after they suffered a very public pregnancy loss. Teigen, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the good news, saying “joy has filled our home and hearts again” after “a blur of emotions” surrounding the last few years. The model said she was apprehensive to share the news publicly after the couple lost their third child, Jack, in October 2020. “1 billion shots later… we have another on the way,” she wrote. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.” The couple have a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son named Miles.
Best reed diffusers: 7 approved scents for a luxury home
These are the best reed diffusers to buy in 2022, tried, tested, and loved by the Real Homes team. From the likes of Neom, Archipelago Botanicals, and Nest New York
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Peloton Hit With Yet Another Copyright Suit, This Time From Cypress Hill
It’s time to face the music, Peloton... again. After settling a massive copyright lawsuit two years ago, the bike manufacturer with a cult following has been hit with yet another legal headache. In a lawsuit filed in federal court last week, one of the original members of Cypress Hill, DJ Lawrence Muggerud, alleges that Peloton used multiple songs without paying for his share of the rights. The suit claims that Peloton’s use of the songs is “an outrageous, willful infringement because Peloton was sued by a group of music publishers in March of 2019 for doing the exact same thing.” A group of music publishers sued Peloton in 2019 for allegedly using more than 1,000 songs without the proper sync licenses. Peloton has faced a number of other setbacks in the past few months, from stock volatility to production issues.
I’m an organizing pro – a weird home item revolutionized my closet & gave me so much space
SHORT of knocking down walls and tacking an extension onto the house, there's not much you can do to add extra closet space to your home. That's why even the strangest space-saving trick is a favorite of pro organizers, like a clever tool that costs just $19. The clever hack...
Daily Beast
The Best New Launches from Herschel, Uppercut Deluxe, and More
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. Myprotein X Perfect Day Whey Forward. When it comes to fitness...
The Daily South
Front Porch Curtain Ideas We Love for Every Southern Home
If you've never considered adding curtains to your front porch, we're here to share inspiration as to why you may should consider adding them to your porch. Whether you have a wraparound porch, a small porch, a screened porch, or an open porch, there is a style of curtain on this list that will fit any style. Not only do curtains add a nice visual element to porches and serve as a way to express your personal design taste, but they can also help add privacy as well as shade from the sun to keep the temperature on your porch cooler during warmer weather.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Feng Shui Consultant’s Quebec Home Is a Calming, Organized Zen Paradise
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: When I bought my home it had been on the market for six months and had no offers. The living room, dining room, and kitchen were an intense lime green. One room had two red walls and two blue walls, another bedroom was peach and had a washer and dryer in it, everything was rather neglected — you get the picture. But underneath all that crazy color was a really beautiful space: good flow/layout, great light, windows on three sides, high ceilings, two balconies, and it was beautifully situated in the neighborhood I wanted to stay in, which I love for all the trees and proximity to Mont-Royal.
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
Where Feng Shui Says To Place Mirrors In Your Home
If you're using feng shui to decorate your home, you need to beware of where you place your mirrors. Here's where feng shui says to place them in your space.
Daily Beast
‘Out of Hand’: Mom Slams Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black Kid
A New Jersey mom has called out Chuck E. Cheese, saying her little girl, who is Black, was snubbed by a mascot at the self-proclaimed “place where a kid can be a kid.”. “This is getting out of hand!!!” the mother tweeted about Saturday’s incident, sharing a video of her child being ignored by an employee in a mouse costume.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Daily Beast
The Wallet Ninja 2.0 Is the Multitool That Keeps on Giving
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. It is nearly impossible to think of the number of times over the course of a month I will need a screwdriver or a measuring tape or a nail file and even just a small mirror but have nothing on hand to help me out. Very similarly, using my keys or nails as a makeshift tool because I have nothing else on hand is a system that has only led to a rapid increase in my need for a nail file. There are so many random situations where having a tool on hand would make my life exponentially easier, but it’s not exactly practical to start carrying around a loose bag of tools and knick-knacks everywhere I go in case the need for them should arise. Fortunately, I found a game-changing and practical solution that doesn’t require a tool bag.
CNET
Keep Your Home Free of Pollutants With This Bissell Air Purifier for Just $150
Ever thought about trying out an air purifier without spending more than $300 for one? Check out this amazing deal on the Bissell air400 air purifier that's now 58% off. This air purifier retails for $360 but you can have it for a fraction of the price. Hurry, because this deal only lasts today.
What's A 3/4 Bathroom And How Can You Tell If You Have One?
The bathroom is one of the most important rooms in a home and needs to be practical. But, what is a 3/4 bathroom, and how can you tell if you have one?
Comments / 0