ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wanna Know What Drake Smells Like? Check Out His Brand of Candles to Find Out

By Thomas Price
Daily Beast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

I’m a psychologist – what your interior design says about your personality, so are you controlling or super quiet?

WHEN you're picking rugs, furniture, and paint colors for your home, you're probably following your creative instincts to establish a cohesive look. According to one psychologist, what you choose for your home decor reveals secrets about your personality, including whether you're controlling or more laid-back and quiet. Psychologist Lee Chambers...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
SPY

Delicate Garments or No Available Machine? Here’s How to Hand Wash Your Clothes

Click here to read the full article. There’s no denying that the invention of the washing machine has made doing laundry a far easier and less intensive chore. All we have to do is throw our clothes inside, add some detergent, press some buttons and collect everything when it’s done. However, a washing machine isn’t always available, and some types of clothing can’t be washed by machine. In these cases, you really do need to know how to hand wash clothes. Knowing what you need to hand wash clothes and how to do it is definitely a life skill. There will...
APPAREL
Daily Beast

Chrissy Teigen Announces She Is Pregnant: ‘I’m Feeling Hopeful’

Chrissy Teigen says she and husband John Legend are expecting another child almost two years after they suffered a very public pregnancy loss. Teigen, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the good news, saying “joy has filled our home and hearts again” after “a blur of emotions” surrounding the last few years. The model said she was apprehensive to share the news publicly after the couple lost their third child, Jack, in October 2020. “1 billion shots later… we have another on the way,” she wrote. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.” The couple have a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son named Miles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scented Candles#Scouted#Trail Air
Daily Beast

Peloton Hit With Yet Another Copyright Suit, This Time From Cypress Hill

It’s time to face the music, Peloton... again. After settling a massive copyright lawsuit two years ago, the bike manufacturer with a cult following has been hit with yet another legal headache. In a lawsuit filed in federal court last week, one of the original members of Cypress Hill, DJ Lawrence Muggerud, alleges that Peloton used multiple songs without paying for his share of the rights. The suit claims that Peloton’s use of the songs is “an outrageous, willful infringement because Peloton was sued by a group of music publishers in March of 2019 for doing the exact same thing.” A group of music publishers sued Peloton in 2019 for allegedly using more than 1,000 songs without the proper sync licenses. Peloton has faced a number of other setbacks in the past few months, from stock volatility to production issues.
Daily Beast

The Best New Launches from Herschel, Uppercut Deluxe, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. Myprotein X Perfect Day Whey Forward. When it comes to fitness...
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

Front Porch Curtain Ideas We Love for Every Southern Home

If you've never considered adding curtains to your front porch, we're here to share inspiration as to why you may should consider adding them to your porch. Whether you have a wraparound porch, a small porch, a screened porch, or an open porch, there is a style of curtain on this list that will fit any style. Not only do curtains add a nice visual element to porches and serve as a way to express your personal design taste, but they can also help add privacy as well as shade from the sun to keep the temperature on your porch cooler during warmer weather.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Apartment Therapy

This Feng Shui Consultant’s Quebec Home Is a Calming, Organized Zen Paradise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: When I bought my home it had been on the market for six months and had no offers. The living room, dining room, and kitchen were an intense lime green. One room had two red walls and two blue walls, another bedroom was peach and had a washer and dryer in it, everything was rather neglected ⁠— you get the picture. But underneath all that crazy color was a really beautiful space: good flow/layout, great light, windows on three sides, high ceilings, two balconies, and it was beautifully situated in the neighborhood I wanted to stay in, which I love for all the trees and proximity to Mont-Royal.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Beast

‘Out of Hand’: Mom Slams Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black Kid

A New Jersey mom has called out Chuck E. Cheese, saying her little girl, who is Black, was snubbed by a mascot at the self-proclaimed “place where a kid can be a kid.”. “This is getting out of hand!!!” the mother tweeted about Saturday’s incident, sharing a video of her child being ignored by an employee in a mouse costume.
WAYNE, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

The Wallet Ninja 2.0 Is the Multitool That Keeps on Giving

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. It is nearly impossible to think of the number of times over the course of a month I will need a screwdriver or a measuring tape or a nail file and even just a small mirror but have nothing on hand to help me out. Very similarly, using my keys or nails as a makeshift tool because I have nothing else on hand is a system that has only led to a rapid increase in my need for a nail file. There are so many random situations where having a tool on hand would make my life exponentially easier, but it’s not exactly practical to start carrying around a loose bag of tools and knick-knacks everywhere I go in case the need for them should arise. Fortunately, I found a game-changing and practical solution that doesn’t require a tool bag.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy