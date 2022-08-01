ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

PELLA, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.

A trooper was sitting on Highway 163 west of Oskaloosa around 8:33 a.m. when a westbound white Suzuki GSXR 1000 traveling at a high rate of speed went by, said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the ISP. The trooper activated his emergency lights and began pursuing the motorcycle.

Man dies after being shot, DMPD launches homicide investigation

Sgt. Dinkla said the chase reached speeds of 150 miles per hour.

The motorcyclist left the highway at Exit 40 in Pella and just 10 minutes after the initial pursuit began, the motorcyclist rear-ended a pickup truck near the intersection of Washington Street and 6th Street.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a 16-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His name has not been released.

Charges are pending in the case.

CORBI WORLEY
2d ago

Why. why didn't the officer get the license number and back off..I don't understand!! Had the chase ended, there just may have been a different outcome😡😞

Patty Heck
1d ago

Why would an officer continue to chase this boy? Plate numbers can record vehicle's owner. Visit them tomorrow. Wreckless and dangerous to persue at those speeds. He should be suspended or worse. Get the plate and back off. Who is the adult here. Why do cops feel that an immediate arrest or ticket is vital? Who is worse?

Ruth Albrant
2d ago

If they've had Any School Or Parental Supervision at All, They Should Know better by the age of 16 to Pull Over for Law Enforcement! I Believe They teach this in Driver's Ed!!

