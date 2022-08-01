Ole Miss men’s basketball to begin foreign tour in Nassau

www.oxfordeagle.com
Local businessowner among first to be licensed for medical cannabis in Lafayette
Oxford businessman Tony Barragan is among the first to receive a license to begin a medical cannabis business in Lafayette County. Barragan, owner and founder of HempVille CBD, has created Hybrid Relief North Mississippi. The entrepreneur officially received the license to operate a medical cannabis dispensary from the Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR).
Gallery: First day of school for Lafayette and Oxford students
School doors in Oxford and Lafayette County officially opened for the return of students on Monday, Aug. 1. Whether it was pre-K/kindergarteners’ very first day of school or senior students’ last first day, students walked through front entrances with backpacks on and prepared for the upcoming year. For...
Oxford-Lafayette CTE program pushes for growth, program development
The Oxford-Lafayette School of Applied Technology (TECH), a vocational school that provides students with skills applicable in the workforce or post-secondary education, is seeing significant growth in numbers and is pushing to further develop its programs. “One of the things that make us so unique is that we’re the only...
Gray connects business community and Oxford students
The Oxford School District and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation have partnered to assist in developing career pathways for OSD students and strengthen the relationships between community stakeholders and the school district. Duncan Gray, Ed.D., has been named the Director of Community and Workforce Development, a position based out of...
Bond hearing for suspect in Jimmie “Jay” Lee rescheduled for Aug. 9
Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington has been charged with felony murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared about three weeks ago.
Courthouse Square commission OK renovation of South Lamar building
A new company is looking to make a home just off the Courthouse Square. A representative of BankPlus, a personal and business banking company, requested permission from the Courthouse Square Historic Preservation Commission to renovate a structure at 409 South Lamar Boulevard. The building is located just next to Spring Street Cigars.
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 29 to August 2
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. July 29. Payne Harmon, 27....
[UPDATE] Colonnade Crossing roundabout open, crews work to reopen ramps
Editor’s note: This article was edited to correct the information regarding Highway 7’s ramp. The Colonnade Crossing roundabouts at Highway 7 and Highway 30 are in full operation today. On Saturday, the City of Oxford announced that the crews worked through the day to have the ramps on...
Colonnade Crossing solves most of water capacity issues, receives city’s OK
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request of the final plat for Phase 2 of Colonnade Crossing, an 88-acre, 22-lot development commercial subdivision west of Park Drive and across Molly Barr Road. The Colonnade Crossing – Phase 2 is zoned for the Suburban Corridor and will be located on...
Board of Supervisors votes to accept bid for construction of new firing range for sheriff’s department
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to accept a bid for the construction of a new firing range for the sheriff’s department on County Road 309. The low bid, which was submitted by Southern General Contractors, was for $558,142.75 and beat out the other qualifying bid by over $300,000.
County Board of Supervisors accepts bid for Thacker Mountain fire tower demolition
The Thacker Mountain fire tower’s days are officially numbered. The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to accept a bid from Heavy Construction for $14,809 for the removal of the tower, which has been a staple in the county for decades. The now-decrepit structure has become a...
