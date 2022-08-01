Man injured in I-24 accident

whopam.com
Related
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Means Avenue Crash
A wreck on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say both cars were eastbound when one attempted to pass the first car that was pulling into a parking lot and they collided. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
whopam.com
Five hurt in Boulevard accident
Five people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police say 31-year old Daniel Hart of Hopkinsville was southbound when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons across from the Chamber of Commerce and struck a concrete culvert. Hart, 24-year old Amanda...
whopam.com
Man caught in concrete mixer flown to Nashville hospital after
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday after he became caught in a concrete mixer at a business on Vine Street. He had already been extricated by personnel at the business by the time crews arrived, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim had severe lower extremity injuries and was taken by EMS to an Air Evac helicopter to be flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
whvoradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured In Carter Road Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Carter Road in Christian County Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was northbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the road. The man was taken by ambulance to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In South Road Rollover Crash
A wreck on South Road in Trigg County sent a Cadiz man to a Nashville hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Eddison Bryan was southbound when his car ran off the road and overturned ejecting him and a passenger. Bryan was taken by ambulance to meet with...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert. All five people in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. Some...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Rollover Crash
A Tennessee man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputy say an SUV was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when the driver lost control and ran off the road into the median causing the vehicle to overturn.
wkdzradio.com
No One Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire in the parking lot of Grupo Antolin on Commerce Court in Hopkinsville filled the sky with smoke Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says 8 large foam blocks in the parking lot were on fire when they arrived. No one was injured and firefighters were able...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
whopam.com
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
whopam.com
Suspect in Marathon robbery arraigned
Arraignment was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man accused of robbing the North Main Street Marathon gas station in March. Public defender Eric Bearden entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery and kidnapping on behalf of 26-year old Ronald Aldridge of Hopkinsville. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney...
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting
Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Short Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a short police pursuit on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 21-year-old Kobe Dillard for going 25 mph over the posted speed limit and he fled accelerating even more and disregarding a stop sign. The pursuit came...
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
whopam.com
Man with gunshot wound is likely a suspect in Logan County home invasion
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning is thought to be connected to a home invasion investigation in Logan County where the homeowner fired a gun at the intruder. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged After Throwing Rocks At Deputy
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assault after throwing rocks at a sheriff’s deputy on Antioch Church Road Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for a woman laying in the road and found 37-year-old Donna Calvin who was yelling and screaming. She reportedly tossed...
wnky.com
Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that took place Monday morning. According to a social media post by WRUS Radio, the sheriff’s office stated in a release that around 9:25 a.m. Monday, authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road that had taken place earlier that morning.
clarksvillenow.com
Police to close Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Sunday morning for drone scans after fatal wrecks
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will be complete closures of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Exit 4 on Sunday morning as crews use a drone to study the highway in response to several fatal wrecks. From 7-7:45 a.m., or until complete, on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Clarksville Police traffic...
Comments / 0