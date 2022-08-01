Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Conditioning an issue

www.cbssports.com
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Wide Receiver Contract Extensions with Lance Zierlein
Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys break down the contract extensions of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and more by looking at DJ's initial scouting reports on the receivers. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
Will Browns backup QB Jacoby Brissett be as successful as these past Cleveland backups?
Deshaun Watson will indeed play in 2022, unless the NFL decides otherwise, after the Browns quarterback was handed a six game suspension on Monday. Watson is accused of more than two dozen sexual misconduct allegations, but the jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, an independent arbitrator who heard the case, gave the former Pro Bowl quarterback a six-game suspension a month after the NFL was said to be pushing for an indefinite suspension.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Another NFL expert takes Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold in Panthers' QB competition
The writing may be on the wall for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and it’s continuing to read “Baker Mayfield.”. Another league expert has thrown his two cents into the Baker bucket this week, stating Sam Darnold’s track record pales in comparison to Mayfield’s. And that man is NFL.com analyst and noted film hawk Brian Baldinger.
Browns activate OT Jack Conklin, shuffle receivers
After missing ten games last season with two separate injuries, Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, according to Nate Ulrich of USA Today. Conklin’s return to the field ensures that Cleveland will field all but one starting offensive linemen from last season.
AthlonSports.com
Jaguars Make Official Decision On Trevor Lawrence's Availability For Hall Of Fame Game
Football returns to action this Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars battle the Las Vegas Raiders in the annual Hall of Fame Game. Unfortunately, Jacksonville's starting quarterback won't see any action. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced this Tuesday morning that Trevor Lawrence won't play in the Hall of Fame...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence won't play in Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders; Travis Etienne also to sit out
The Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off the preseason in Thursday's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, but a big name will be missing from the action. Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play in the Canton, Ohio contest. On Tuesday, Jacksonville head...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Gets work with second-stringers
Pickett moved up to the second-team offense Monday for the first padded practice of Steelers training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. Pickett reportedly struggled, albeit in a relatively short session where most of his snaps were hand-offs. The rookie first-round pick has worked with the third-team offense for the most part so far, with Mitchell Trubisky leading the starters and Mason Rudolph handling second-team work. Pickett could enter Week 1 as a gameday inactive if Rudolph outperforms him this summer.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
fantasypros.com
Curtis Samuel working on the side Monday
Curtis Samuel is reportedly working on the side field Monday as Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has some concerns with his conditioning. (John Keim on Twitter) "It's all about the plan... had some chances to look at him [last week].... some concern about football conditioning," Rivera said. He later reiterated that it has nothing to do with his groin injury last season. Samuel is coming off a season where he played just five games last year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
CBS Sports
Colts' Jelani Woods: Struggling early in camp
Woods has "looked lost at times" during training camp and is "probably coming a long a little slower" than the Colts expected, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Keefer also notes that 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson has struggled, leaving Mo Alie-Cox as Indy's only reliable tight end at the moment. Alie-Cox is one of the biggest TEs in the league and has already proven himself as a blocker and red-zone target, but he may not have the agility or route-running skills the team desires for obvious passing situations. Even so, Alie-Cox remains the best redraft bet of the bunch, and he may default into a three-down role if the team's young tight ends don't shape up. Woods is a rookie third-round pick who has Cox beat in terms of height (6-foot-7 vs. 6-foot-5) and speed (4.59-second 40-yard dash time vs. 4.75), while the veteran has the benefit of experience and a much sturdier build (listed at 267 pounds, compared to Woods' 253).
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
CBS Sports
Bills' Zack Moss: Making noise at camp
Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports. Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the...
NFL Analysis Network
Here’s What To Expect From Baker Mayfield With Panthers In 2022
The Carolina Panthers have been on the search for a new starting quarterback the last few seasons. Last year, they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets and were hopeful that they had found their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Darnold regressed after a...
