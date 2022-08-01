Putnam County Health Department Prepared for Polio Cases

www.theexaminernews.com
NYS Health Department urges Polio Vaccination
A case of polio was identified last month in New York State sparking a response from the New York State Department of Health. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other efforts, to check for signs of the virus.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Polio virus found in Orange County wastewater samples
GOSHEN – Wastewater samples that were taken in June and July in two different locations in Orange County, initially collected from municipal wastewater treatment plants for signs of COVID-19, contain the polio virus, the Orange County Health Department was advised by the State Health Department. There have been no...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Nurses protest staffing levels at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hundreds of nurses were joined by other hospital staff and local leaders at an informational picket in front of Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC) in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday. The nurses held the protest to bring awareness to staffing issues at the hospital. There are more than 800...
Polio virus found in wastewater sample in NYC, health officials urge residents to get vaccinated
A highly-infectious, life-threatening disease that was eradicated from the U.S. in 1979 was recently discovered in wastewater samples. Health officials said there was a confirmed case of the polio virus in New York City Monday, The Guardian reports. The New York State Department of Health collected a sample of the...
WHEC TV-10
Health Department update on polio in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country
White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Addressing the State of the Viruses
This week in the Villages: We take a look at all the not-so-friendly neighborhood viruses coursing through the county. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!. The State of the Viruses. With all the viral news (see what we did there) coming at us here...
Nurses demand safer working conditions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Hundreds of nurses at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie are calling for better working conditions.
Mandatory water restrictions go into place in Kingston
The Board of Water Commissioners put volunteer restrictions into place on July 14 but say they are now force to put compulsory limits into effect.
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
theexaminernews.com
Pleasantville Public Works Superintendent Econom to Retire
After more than a decade of service, Jeffrey Econom, Pleasantville’s superintendent of Public Works and village engineer, will retire at the end of the month. The announcement was made at last week’s Village Board meeting. “I’ve enjoyed working for government,” Econom said reflecting on his 33 years working...
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
eastchesterreview.com
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Family abandons rat infested Newburgh apartment (VIDEOS)
NEWBURGH – Natasha Patterson and her six children have been living in one of the renovated apartments at 170 South Street in the City of Newburgh, but she has been forced to abandon her home because of a rat infestation. She is not satisfied with the efforts of RUPCO,...
theexaminernews.com
Somers Receives $100K State Grant for Elephant Hotel HVAC System
The Town of Somers has received a $100K state grant for the design and installation of an upgraded HVAC system in its Town House building, more commonly known as the Elephant Hotel. “For the benefit of our municipal employees and residents alike, it is best to update and revamp well-used...
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
theexaminernews.com
North Castle Preserves Acre of Local Revolutionary War Site
With two votes last week, the Town of North Castle helped preserve a vital piece of American history at a local Revolutionary War site. The board approved designating 16 Nethermont Ave. in North White Plains as open space and authorized the purchase of the adjacent parcel at 18 Nethermont Ave. for up to $165,000.
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
