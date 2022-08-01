Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson on road safety, monkeypox

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss multiple issues relevant to her borough, including traffic safety measures and efforts to fight the monkeypox outbreak.

Speaking as the citywide speed camera system shifted to 24/7 coverage starting Monday, Gibson said that the change came right on time.

“Reckless driving is on the increase, and a lot of times these cases are very preventable,” said Gibson. “So having the 24/7 incorporation of the speed camera operation is going to be a good deterrent to slowing drivers down.”

Gibson also discussed the ongoing monkeypox outbreak , noting that the Bronx has seen the third-most cases of New York’s boroughs.

“I joined with all of my [fellow] borough presidents to make sure that the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] could really declare New York City the epicenter, because we have a significant amount of the cases across the state of New York,” said Gibson. “We want to make sure that the residents of the Bronx are protected with antiviral services, wraparound services, treatment, as well as vaccines.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.