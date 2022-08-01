ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingram police asking for help finding missing 23-year-old man

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
WPXI - Fabian Delano Wilson Police said Fabian Delano Wilson was last seen leaving his apartment on July 12 when he left for work, which is located on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. (Ingram Borough Police Department)

INGRAM, Pa. — The Ingram Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old man.

Police said Fabian Delano Wilson was last seen leaving his apartment on July 12 when he left for his workplace, which is located on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

Wilson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short dreadlocks which are now dyed green. Police said he is a Jamaican citizen and should have his passport with him. They said he has no other identification and does not have a cellphone that is known at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call Ingram Borough police at 412-921-6969 or your local police department.

