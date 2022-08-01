New York Times rehires liberal columnist Nicholas Kristof after ill-fated Oregon gubernatorial bid

www.foxnews.com
ijpr.org
Former Oregon governor candidate Nick Kristof donates his remaining political cash — but still has plans for its use
Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof is getting out of politics and back into journalism. Now he needs to figure out how he’ll spend all his unused political cash. The longtime New York Times columnist abandoned that prestigious post last year in order to attempt a run at the...
KATU.com
Failed Oregon gubernatorial candidate, Nicholas Kristof, returns to the New York Times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nicholas Kristof is returning to the New York Times following his failed bid to become Oregon’s governor. Kristof’s campaign never really got rolling. The Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, said he did not meet the requirements to run for governor. PAST COVERAGE |...
opb.org
What do you want to ask the three contenders for Oregon governor?
In November, voters will pick Oregon’s next governor. That decision will have a major impact on just about every big political debate and policy fight we’re facing. Over the next few months, OPB reporters will be asking the three contenders, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a series of questions about the toughest challenges facing Oregon.
'This is ridiculous': Johnson responds to Kotek's challenge to condemn Confederate flag at rallies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek publicly called on unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson last week to condemn the presence of Confederate flags at her campaign rallies. The challenge spawned from a Johnson campaign event in St. Helens that Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) covered Thursday. During the...
philomathnews.com
State holds hearing on permit for Foster Farms’ controversial slaughterhouse in Creswell
Efforts to renew a wastewater permit for a shuttered chicken slaughterhouse in Creswell are raising concerns among some locals that the plant will reopen and the area will soon be home to more industrial chicken farms. The public has until Aug. 31 to submit comments to the Oregon Department of...
Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon
The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
yachatsnews.com
Mystery group — likely from Georgia — sending anti-Democrat mailers to Oregon voters but hasn’t filed state reports
Earlier this month, some Oregon voters began receiving glossy mailers blaming Gov. Kate Brown and the “Democrat-controlled state Legislature” for “soaring gas prices” and the “out-of-control cost of living.”. A website with two short videos claiming policies passed by legislative Democrats led to increases in...
First debate delivers telling first impressions of candidates for Oregon governor
Candidates for governor are in a league of their own. Debates matter in these contests. Heads turn when the power hitters come to bat. And, unlike in the primaries, these are not events when the voters who show up are all wearing team caps. So, it’s the unaffiliated voters, now more numerous than ever in Oregon, who I imagined in the shadows of the first debate in the governor’s race last week.
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
Timeline: The Ku Klux Klan dominates Oregon politics
Near-fatal lynchings come to Oregon, and Klan rallies in Portland are so popular, fans get turned away.1922 March: Catholic piano salesman abducted at gunpoint and strung up by mob wearing robes in Medford, who order him to drop lawsuit against reputed Klansman. It's the first of three near-fatal hangings in Medford, called "necktie parties." April: African American railroad porter from Jacksonville kidnapped by Medford mob and strung up, with gunshots fired at his feet. Upon release, he runs off into the forest. April: Mexican American farmhand abducted from his Medford home by mob in black masks and robes, and...
Missouri election results: 'Squad' member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary
Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election. Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. The...
Sen. Cruz grills DOJ official on lack of prosecutions for protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz grilled a top Justice Department official Wednesday over the lack of arrests made by law enforcement while protesters were demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices earlier this year. "Congress has addressed this issue. It passed 18 USC 1507 making it a crime to...
Karoline Leavitt hopes to show young voters Democrats' policies are to blame for 'out-of-reach' American dream
EXCLUSIVE: Karoline Leavitt, the 24-year-old former spokeswoman for House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and a former assistant press secretary for President Trump, said the American dream is "completely out of reach" for her generation of voters due to Democrats' policies. Leavitt, who was born and raised in Atkinson, N.H....
Hawaii school named after former US president McKinley faces controversy regarding name
In Hawaii, there's a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: "Where you went grad?" Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state's close-knit communities. It's an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
KOMO News
WATCH: 2022 Washington state midterm election -- Vote analysis
SEATTLE — KOMO News political analyst Ron Dotzauer spoke to anchor Mary Nam Tuesday after the first batch of election results were released by the Secretary of State's office. Dotzauer cautioned that it's too early to draw conclusions but he he some interesting takeaways from the initial group of...
NY Mag op-ed claims pro-life movement relies on ‘undemocratic tools’ to win: ‘Public will has been betrayed’
New York Magazine Intelligencer writer Sarah Jones said the pro-life movement will "likely rely on the undemocratic tools they know best" to win future political victories after they lost a state-wide vote in Kansas to regulate abortion. "The fight for abortion rights is no less than a fight for the...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
Greg Abbott shreds Biden over the 'catastrophic' border crisis during Maria Bartiromo's live summit
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shredded the Biden administration for making the border "catastrophic" during Maria Bartiromo’s summit on the "Broken Border Crisis" hosted on Fox Nation. "When we have open border policies like what Biden has allowed, every town and city in the United States is a border community,"...
KXL
Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles
MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
Draft rules to govern police in Oregon were published
SALEM, Ore. — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
