ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trump-targeted Republican blasts Democrats for subsidizing his challenger

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
POLITICO

Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury

HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEKU

Democrats again meddle in a GOP primary, this time in Michigan

A national Democratic group is spending money in a Michigan Republican primary, the latest instance of the party's controversial moves to elevate far-right GOP candidates that Democrats believe would be easier to beat in the fall. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Monday released a new TV ad about John...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Election State#House Republicans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NBC News

MTP NOW Aug. 2 – Primaries across the country; Speaker Pelosi in Taiwan; U.S. kills Al Qaeda leader

Primaries take place in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas and Washington. Former President Trump’s influence is tested across several state primaries. In Kansas, voters decide on a ballot initiative that could strike down abortion. U.S. kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike. Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. Eugene Daniels, Brad Todd, Margie Omero join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss primary politics and President Biden’s winning streak. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) talks the latest on the reconciliation bill.Aug. 2, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
Michigan Advance

Trump-backed Gibbs topples Meijer in 3rd Congressional GOP primary

Updated 1:04 p.m. with 6th Congressional District numbers In Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids was ousted Tuesday by John Gibbs, who previously worked in the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Trump administration.  Gibbs scored 51.8% with 88% reporting as of 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, according to […] The post Trump-backed Gibbs topples Meijer in 3rd Congressional GOP primary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Trump's next tests

A possible far-right Trump sweep in Arizona, a Midwestern referendum on the Squad and a Kansas ballot question with implications for abortion rights are some of the big decisions before voters today in closely watched primaries in 5 states. Driving the news: Former President Trump's last-minute endorsement of “Eric” ahead...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy