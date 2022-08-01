ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Edina Legion team finishes fourth in state

Sun Current
Sun Current
 2 days ago

Edina’s quest to reach the top in Minnesota American Legion baseball ended two steps from the mountain top in Burnsville last weekend.

The Hornets, coached by former Major-Leaguer Gene Larkin, took second place in Pool 2, and then upset Pool 1 winner Maple Grove 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of bracket play July 30. The next morning, Edina lost to Willmar 6-3 in the third-place game.

After the fourth-place finish coach Larkin told his team how much he appreciated the effort, not only at state, but through the entire season.

Six seniors were integral to the Hornets’ success, and Larkin praised each of them - Jack Dobesh, Kamden Chrysler, Will Couchman, Adam Berghult, Nick Hentges and Tommy Schnell.

Co-captains Couchman and Berghult talked about the Hornets’ season following a brief awards presentation at Burnsville’s Bob Bunnell Field.

“From the start of the season, we came to battle,” said Couchman, the slick-fielding shortstop. “We played on the high school team together and came together this summer.”

“One reason we were so successful is that we played loose,” Berghult said.

“We never forgot that we were playing for fun,” Couchman said.

Berghult and Couchman are best friends and will be roommates in college as they continue their baseball careers at North Iowa Area Community College.

“The NIACC coaches watched a couple of our games this spring,” Couchman noted.

Every one of the six Edina Legion seniors had highlights during the season. Berghult and Couchman were the star players offensively and defensively. Dobesh played right field most of the time and was an effective pitcher, as well. Chrysler had some good outings on the mound and also had role on offense with his hitting and base running. Hentges won MVP honors at the Stars & Stripes Wood Bat Tournament in Delano. Schnell became one of the best closers in Minnesota Legion baseball this summer and served as a mentor to younger members of the pitching staff.

The younger members of the staff showed bright promise for the future at state. Lefty Soren Epple threaded the needle to pitch Edina out of pool play and into the championship bracket when he beat the Minneapolis Lakers 4-0. In a superb performance, he struck out 12 and allowed only three hits. By the way, it was his third consecutive shutout. The pitching was also top-notch in the win over Maple Grove, a team that had just defeated No. 1-ranked Hopkins 16-4 in Pool 1.

Edina had losses in its other games in Pool 2. They lost to soft-throwing lefty Easton Sjostrand of Grand Rapids 2-1, despite Couchman’s 380-foot home run. Tommy McGrain pitched well for Edina, scattering seven hits. The Hornets fell to eventual state runner-up Mankato National 8-2.

Next season

Edina could be a state contender again next season with a veteran pitching staff that will have a good left/right balance - Epple and Michael Simonson on the left side and McGrain, Danny Geyer and Tyler Munson as the righthanders.

Fast, gritty Lewis Meyer returns to lead the infield, while Munson and Geyer also have infield skills. Simonson is likely to play a lot at first base. Jack McCoy and Caden Morgan will return as outfield starters and Jackson Nevers, a varsity starter, will move up from Junior Legion. Lleyton Schmidt, a dependable left-handed hitter, can fill a variety of roles as a first baseman, corner outfielder and designated hitter. He is one of the leaders who keeps the team loose. Grant Olson and Nolan Pankratz are other returning Hornet players.

Coaches Larkin and Peter MacFarlane work well with Edina general manager Paul Schmidt. The Hornets are always committed, focused and on task - ready to compete for championships and showing good sportsmanship on and off the ball diamond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Veseli Wins at Prior Lake to Advance to Region 3C

The Veseli Warriors defeated the Prior Lake Mudcats 2-1 Tuesday to win their best of three series with the higher seeded team and advance to the Region 3C Tournament. With the Veseli is the #8 seed which means they go to St. Patrick Friday night at 8:00 p.m. to open Region competition. Prior Lake ended their season.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Paige Bueckers tears ACL, will miss 2022-23 season

UConn guard and Hopkins native Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming 2022-23 season. According to a release by the school, Bueckers suffered the injury during a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI on Monday night to confirm the injury. Bueckers is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday and an update on her timetable will be determined after the season.
HOPKINS, MN
southsidepride.com

The Hiawatha Golf Course Master Plan

On July 20, the Planning Committee of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board started the process of reconsidering the Hiawatha Golf Course Master Plan for the fourth time. This time Park Board President Meg Forney wasn’t going to let this initial vote fail, so her first act of the night was to appoint herself to the planning committee so she could personally vote to pass the resolution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Willmar, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Edina, MN
Edina, MN
Sports
CBS Minnesota

State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals

Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
visitshakopee.org

A Day of Fall Fun in Shakopee

Freshly picked apples, corn mazes, hayrides, cider, and a visit to Minnesota’s largest candy store: Shakopee is your destination for fall fun! This family-friendly itinerary includes all the information you need to spend a day enjoying the season. 1) Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Start your day with a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
MIX 108

Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Edina Legion#Hornets#Major Leaguer#Niacc
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11

Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dewittmedia.com

Konder family hanging up milkers after 5 generations on the farm

Kondquest Holsteins owner Kraig Konder and his wife, Maureen, will soon be hanging up the milkers, after being part of a five generation dairy legacy in the Glenwood City area. The farming began with Kraig’s great-grandparents, Francis (Frank) and Teophilia (Tillie Palewicz) Kondratowicz, both from Poland, who followed Tillie’s brother and sister, John Palewicz and Valeria (Palewicz) Bogut, to Glenwood City, after having had enough of the Pennsylvania coal mines. The couple came with their children, Anthony, Leo, Mary, and Frank Jr. (who changed the family name to Konder to be more “American”) looking for a better way of life.
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Minneapolis

I fell in love with Italian food when I visited Rome several years ago. Since then, I have constantly stopped at Italian restaurants trying to recapture those bites of spaghetti carbonara, lasagna, and ravioli I had in Italy. I visited a friend in Minneapolis earlier this year, and we both...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature

While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights.  “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
BURNSVILLE, MN
kxlp941.com

High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away

Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
196
Followers
327
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy