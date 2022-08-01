Edina Legion team finishes fourth in state

Edina’s quest to reach the top in Minnesota American Legion baseball ended two steps from the mountain top in Burnsville last weekend.

The Hornets, coached by former Major-Leaguer Gene Larkin, took second place in Pool 2, and then upset Pool 1 winner Maple Grove 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of bracket play July 30. The next morning, Edina lost to Willmar 6-3 in the third-place game.

After the fourth-place finish coach Larkin told his team how much he appreciated the effort, not only at state, but through the entire season.

Six seniors were integral to the Hornets’ success, and Larkin praised each of them - Jack Dobesh, Kamden Chrysler, Will Couchman, Adam Berghult, Nick Hentges and Tommy Schnell.

Co-captains Couchman and Berghult talked about the Hornets’ season following a brief awards presentation at Burnsville’s Bob Bunnell Field.

“From the start of the season, we came to battle,” said Couchman, the slick-fielding shortstop. “We played on the high school team together and came together this summer.”

“One reason we were so successful is that we played loose,” Berghult said.

“We never forgot that we were playing for fun,” Couchman said.

Berghult and Couchman are best friends and will be roommates in college as they continue their baseball careers at North Iowa Area Community College.

“The NIACC coaches watched a couple of our games this spring,” Couchman noted.

Every one of the six Edina Legion seniors had highlights during the season. Berghult and Couchman were the star players offensively and defensively. Dobesh played right field most of the time and was an effective pitcher, as well. Chrysler had some good outings on the mound and also had role on offense with his hitting and base running. Hentges won MVP honors at the Stars & Stripes Wood Bat Tournament in Delano. Schnell became one of the best closers in Minnesota Legion baseball this summer and served as a mentor to younger members of the pitching staff.

The younger members of the staff showed bright promise for the future at state. Lefty Soren Epple threaded the needle to pitch Edina out of pool play and into the championship bracket when he beat the Minneapolis Lakers 4-0. In a superb performance, he struck out 12 and allowed only three hits. By the way, it was his third consecutive shutout. The pitching was also top-notch in the win over Maple Grove, a team that had just defeated No. 1-ranked Hopkins 16-4 in Pool 1.

Edina had losses in its other games in Pool 2. They lost to soft-throwing lefty Easton Sjostrand of Grand Rapids 2-1, despite Couchman’s 380-foot home run. Tommy McGrain pitched well for Edina, scattering seven hits. The Hornets fell to eventual state runner-up Mankato National 8-2.

Next season

Edina could be a state contender again next season with a veteran pitching staff that will have a good left/right balance - Epple and Michael Simonson on the left side and McGrain, Danny Geyer and Tyler Munson as the righthanders.

Fast, gritty Lewis Meyer returns to lead the infield, while Munson and Geyer also have infield skills. Simonson is likely to play a lot at first base. Jack McCoy and Caden Morgan will return as outfield starters and Jackson Nevers, a varsity starter, will move up from Junior Legion. Lleyton Schmidt, a dependable left-handed hitter, can fill a variety of roles as a first baseman, corner outfielder and designated hitter. He is one of the leaders who keeps the team loose. Grant Olson and Nolan Pankratz are other returning Hornet players.

Coaches Larkin and Peter MacFarlane work well with Edina general manager Paul Schmidt. The Hornets are always committed, focused and on task - ready to compete for championships and showing good sportsmanship on and off the ball diamond.