forums.floridasportsman.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
Related
pointpubs.com
NEW COFFEE HOUSE, SALT LIFE STORE ARE COMING TO POMPANO BEACH FISHING VILLAGE
Two new businesses are coming to the Pompano Beach Fishing Village – a full-service coffee house called How You Brewin Coffee Company, and a Salt Life retail store. The businesses recently signed leases for the retail space on the ground floor of the Pier Parking Garage, which is just west of the Fisher Family Pier. The parking garage retail space is a total of 6,000 square feet. The businesses will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet each, said Tim Hernandez, a partner of Pompano Pier Associates, the master developer of the Pompano Beach Fishing Village.
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
globalconstructionreview.com
Construction begins on 34-storey Fort Lauderdale tower
Construction has begun on the 34-storey One River Fort Lauderdale project, which will contain 251 high-end apartments and 2,600 sq ft of ground-level retail space. Some $97m in funding has been raised by Bank OZK and JVP Management for the project, which is being conducted on behalf of investor Cain International and real estate company Oko Group.
treasurecoast.com
Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes
Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes. On June 16th, PSLPD Officers responded to 9840 SW Range Line Rd in reference to a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, who maliciously drilled holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will burrowing owls lose their habitat when Caesars develops casino site?
Pompano Beach – Tiny burrowing owls nested for decades on the infield and in the paddock areas of the Pompano Harness Track at the Isle Casino. As recently as April of this year, Nancy Schaut saw them, but a representative of the contractor slated to begin redevelopment of the 233 Isle acres told her an expert had found “no evidence of burrowing owls.”
Citizens insurance rates will soon climb for thousands of Floridians
In less than a month, one of Florida's largest home insurers is raising their rates for a majority of their customers.
thewestsidegazette.com
Husband and Wife Open Newest Black-Owned Cutting Edge Beauty and Wellness Store in Hollywood, Florida
Stacey and Martin Clarke have long used their sales and business development skills to help clients create successful companies across South Florida. Now the husband and wife team have used their expertise to work for themselves as the new owners and operators of Asili Beauty and Wellness store located in Hollywood, Florida, where they offer cutting-edge, sustainable, carbon-neutral beauty and wellness products from around the world.
Click10.com
Property owners, neighbors extremely upset over squatters that keep coming back
MIAMI – Squatters have been living in a Miami home for months now, and neighbors in the area are tired of it. Several times the owners have thought they’ve solved the problem but the squatters just keep coming back. The normally quiet Miami street has become a major...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
When the Mountain Came to Miramar
The first tremor that set the timbers of the house to creaking brought Garry Connell out of his bunk and into the middle of the floor. Then the floor heaved and 'dobe walls swayed while the man fought to keep his footing and pull himself through the doorway to the safety of the dark night. The earthquake that came with the spring of 1932 was on.
Robert "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle Shows Off Latest Project In Palm Beach
The Wellington resident is spending time to the east these days, working on a makeover for the 100-year old Masonic building along Lake Avenue. "Ice" says he's turning it into a pop culture museum and more.
WPTV
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Woman found unconscious in middle of intersection in Boca with juveniles in car
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found unconscious at the wheel of car in the middle of an intersection in Boca Raton six months ago is now facing child neglect charges. Police believe 49-year-old Diana Gottlieb suffered from an overdose while in her orange Volkswagen on February 9. According to the report, police found her car facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of Glades Road at the Jog Road intersection. Police put the car in park and removed the juveniles from the vehicle.
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
thenextmiami.com
Chicago Newspaper Puzzled Why Companies Are Relocating To Miami
Chicago’s biggest newspaper can’t seem to understand why companies are choosing to move away from its hometown to Miami. Last month, Billionaire Ken Griffin announced he was relocating the headquarters of Citadel to Miami, The company was one of the most important (if not the most) financial companies in Chicago.
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police say. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue.
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man says face 'basically broken in half' after car crashed into his home
Weeks after a crash that nearly killed him, Gary Schweikhart is speaking to WPTV, sharing his story and his road to recovery.
fortlauderdale.gov
U.S. Navy Commissions USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)
The USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, was commissioned on Saturday, July 30, in Fort Lauderdale. Mayor Dean Trantalis welcomed the crew and crowd to the momentous occasion at Port Everglades. "As the USS Fort Lauderdale embarks on its mission, guided by the motto "Together We Fight," I know that the enduring American spirit, the same everlasting force that has built and defended this country, will lead us to victory," said Trantalis.
cw34.com
Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared images of the woman. She wore a black facemask and pushed a...
Comments / 0