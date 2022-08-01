Gabriel Iglesias bringing comedy tour to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gabriel Iglesias has announced a tour stop in Fort Wayne.

The comedian known as “Fluffy” will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Iglesias is “one of the world’s most successful and popular stand-up comedians,” according to a Memorial Coliseum promotional release. His jokes have garnered more than 1 billion views on YouTube, and he recently filmed a Nexflix special to 55,000 fans at a sold-out Dodger Stadium.

Iglesias also stars in the original Netflix comedy series, Mr. Iglesias .

Tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias at the Memorial Coliseum can be purchased at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office, at Ticketmaster.com/acwmc , or through the TM Mobile App.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.