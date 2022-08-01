Karl Fredericks Makes Huge Announcement About His NJPW Future

www.wrestlinginc.com
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlingrumors.net
See You Soon? Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
Update your schedules. WWE has a lot of major shows on its calendar and some of them are among the biggest of the year. That is going to be the case in September as WWE will be presenting its first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. Such a show is going to need some top stars and that is going to be the case with a star currently missing from WWE TV.
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
wrestlinginc.com
Is WWE Teasing The Breakup Of Top Tag Team?
Could WWE be teasing the breakup of a top tag team? On tonight’s “Monday Night Raw,” Seth’ Freakin’ Rollins came out and began antagonizing The Street Profits. Rollins told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins that they should just break up since they have been losing a lot, most recently at SummerSlam, where The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett serving as a special guest referee.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears And Cassie Lee Make Major Life Announcement
Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee and her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, made a major announcement Wednesday: they are expecting their first child. Lee posted a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, showing the moment she revealed to Spears that she is pregnant. The video also included footage from a sonogram and a side view of Lee sporting a “baby bump”, which typically is not noticeable until the second trimester of pregnancy (between 12 and 20 weeks). Within the last week, Lee’s Instagram was still posting her modeling photos.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE
Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Believes AEW Star Will Be Dominant Force Like Brock Lesnar
During the latter half of his career, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry was considered by many to be one of the most dominant wrestlers in the world. As such, he knows a thing or two about wrestlers on a roll, and Henry believes he’s seeing that right now in AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Jeff Hardy’s Scheduled Arraignment For Tomorrow
It was two weeks ago today that Jeff Hardy was ordered to appear in court for an arraignment on August 2, according to a notice on the Volusia County, Florida, Clerk of Circuit Court’s website. Now a new update suggests that yet another change has been made. According to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
WWE Raw Results (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay Wants AEW Star To Leave NJPW
After night 8 of the G1 Climax 32 on July 30, NJPW star Will Ospreay shared his thoughts about AEW star Lance Archer being back in NJPW. “Why is Lance still here? He’s too big,” the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion said. “Thank god, Jeff’s going. I don’t feel like I could cope. It should be illegal. It just should be illegal. I don’t want him here. Can we please send him away? Tony, Tony, look just, Mr. Khan, I’m begging you. Please keep him on AEW, because otherwise he’s gonna kill me. He’s gonna kill him. Jeff [Cobb] please stop him.”
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Addresses WWE’s 4 Horsewomen’s Main Event Dominance
Bianca Belair is sitting top of the women’s division right now as “Raw” Women’s Champion, but that is a role she has risen to incredibly quickly, having only made her debut on the main roster in 2020. She has worked hard for that change in position, but it has left Belair in a spot that she finds odd at times.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals Original Plans Of Infamous Talking Smack Exchange
Bryan Danielson could have gotten fired for a planned incident on “WWE Talking Smack,” but it absolutely would have made for good television. Danielson was in Nashville, Tennessee for Starrcast weekend and participated in a live panel with Renee Paquette for fans in attendance. The audio eventually aired as this week’s episode of “The Sessions” and the American Dragon happened to cover a lot of his tenure in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
How Does The WWE Locker Room Feel About Triple H’s Recent Changes?
“WWE Monday Night Raw” last night saw the debut of a new era for the company, as it was the first Monday run by Triple H as he embarks on his new role as Head of WWE Creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. It was reported earlier on Monday...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces How To Get Ringside WrestleMania Tickets Early
WWE is allowing fans to get early ringside tickets to WrestleMania 39 this year. The company has partnered with On Location to create the WWE Priority Pass. The passes don’t only provide a ticket to WrestleMania but also promise private transportation, as well as “an exclusive backstage experience,” a trip to Steve Austin’s brewery, and more. There will be five tiers of ticket packages, with three of them including entry into the WWE Priority Pass Lounge, a dedicated VIP entrance, and a merchandise stand.
