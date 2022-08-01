Art exhibit at Hyatt Centric hotel features personal mementos from Philadelphia's history

www.phillyvoice.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Liberty Point is Philadelphia's largest outdoor restaurant with 5 bars, 3 levels of dining
Liberty Point at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia is making a splash on the waterfront as the city's largest outdoor restaurant
phl17.com
Sea Philly: Romantic Cruises at Penn’s Landing
Looking for something romantic to do this weekend? You can cruise and explore Philadelphia’s waterfront in an all wood 1961 Chris craft sea skiff! It was voted the best place to propose in Philly! PHL17’s Alex butler went to penns landing to check out Sea Philly. Get more info at seaphilly.us.
phillyvoice.com
Historical Society's social media campaign uncovers 19th century family murder
What started as a fun social media campaign about Philadelphia's ice cream history, eventually turned into an in-depth look at a tragedy within one 19th century confectionery family. Throughout July, the Historical Society of Pennsylvania featured pillars of the city's frozen treat past on its Instagram in honor of National...
PhillyBite
How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?
- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Modern Traditional Extended Trinity in Fairmount
The furniture, kitchen, trim and main-floor wallpaper of this spacious double trinity all say “traditional.” But its amenities and features all scream “modern.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You may recall that a few Trinity...
phillyvoice.com
Jose Garces restaurant at Wells Fargo Center to offer dishes from chef's other spots, including Distrito
Chef Jose Garces is set to debut a new fast-casual restaurant at the Wells Fargo Center in October that will feature notable dishes from all of his restaurants in Philadelphia. Garces Eats is replacing The Bistro stand on the Broad Street side of the club level, providing views of Flyers...
PhillyBite
Old City Wedding Stroll in Philadelphia
Why Old City Is a One-Stop Shop For All Your Wedding. Participating businesses include Shane Confectionery, Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, The Olde Bar, Philly Bride, SuitShop, Amina, Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar, Fork, Panorama Wine Bar, Arch Enemy Arts, FringeArts, Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing, Kick Axe Throwing, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, Power Plant Productions, Art in the Age, Chick Invitations, Hitched, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, NE Flower Boutique, and many others. All participants will be entered to win a Wedding Gift Basket valued at $1,000. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.
vanlifewanderer.com
Kensington Ave – Everything You Want To Know About Philadelphia’s Skid Row
Close to the I-95, and a stone’s throw away from the scenic Delaware river, Kensington is a neighborhood in northern Philly with quite the reputation. While the moniker “Killadelphia” implies gangland warfare, Kensington is plagued by another culprit: the drug trade. What is Kensington Avenue?. Called the...
NBC Philadelphia
Chinese Lantern Festival Lighting Up Philly's Franklin Square For An Extra Week
The lights won't be going out on Franklin Square as early as we originally thought. Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival organizers announced in a news release Monday that they are extending the colorful nighttime event for an extra week. The cultural and light festival in Franklin Square was originally scheduled to...
fox29.com
The Philadelphia Fringe Festival returns this September
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Fringe Festival has been occurring for over 25 years. This year, the Fringe Festival will return on September 8th through October 2nd, with more than 200 productions that celebrate the innovation and creativity demonstrated in contemporary performances. The festival will include over 1,000 performances produced by...
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff
Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
SmartLabs Announces Plans to Expand High-Performance Laboratory Facilities in Philadelphia
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Capitalizing on Philadelphia’s emergence as a national hub for cell and gene therapy, SmartLabs, a Boston-based Laboratory-as-a-Service (LaaS) leader, today announced plans to open its first facility in the city in addition to SmartLabs’ advanced resourcing in Boston and the Bay Area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005080/en/ Philadelphia, PA (Photo: Business Wire)
Proposed Philadelphia 76ers stadium in Center City would push Greyhound bus station out
The proposed arena, 76 Place at Market East, would envelop the property currently occupied by Greyhound.
Phillymag.com
Eclectic Design Elements Made This Bryn Mawr Home Into an Unorthodox Oasis
Modern touches by interior design firm Widell + Boschetti lend a playful edge to this traditional Main Line manse. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It’s a familiar story: Cosmopolitan couple has kids, their city home...
National Night Out Events Happening Throughout Philadelphia Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday night was National Night Out, a campaign to promote police-community partnerships held every year on the first Tuesday in August. The 19th District in Philadelphia, which is historically one of the most violent parts of our city, is seeing a drop in homicides and shootings. It was a party inside Parkwest Town Center for National Night Out, complete with food, dancing and friends. “Look at all these beautiful people having a wonderful time with their neighbors and with the police department,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. While it may all look like fun and games, this celebration is rooted in...
phillyvoice.com
White Dog Cafe to host dinner benefiting veteran service dog nonprofit
Diners can enjoy food and drinks for a dog-gone good cause later this month at the fifth annual Dining Out for the Dogs dinner hosted by White Dog Cafe. The canine-themed event takes place on Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. at the restaurant's three suburban locations in Wayne, Haverford and Glen Mills. Proceeds will benefit Alpha Bravo Canine, a Philadelphia organization that donates service dogs to U.S. veterans.
billypenn.com
The Ultimate Made in America Philly Weekend Giveaway
One of the biggest weekends of the year in Philly is about to go down, and you can be a part of it all (for free!) thanks to The Ultimate Made in America Philly Weekend Giveaway. That’s right, Jay-Z’s annual music festival takes over Philly’s iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway during...
There’s 53 Restaurants You Need to Try. Two Are in Delco
Philadelphia Style Magazine has included two Delaware County restaurants in its list of “53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants You Must Try in 2022”. Making the cut for 53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants from Delaware County was Rosalie at 139 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, and the White Dog Café at 981 Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills, writes Lindsay Garbacik for Philadelphia Style.
