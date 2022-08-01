NKLA Stock Alert: What to Know About Nikola’s Deal for Romeo Power

Cybersecurity companies are having a moment on Wall Street right now. The rush of interest in Web 3.0, the metaverse, artificial intelligence and other groundbreaking innovations is a driving force behind this renaissance. And now, investors are seeing this resurgence through a string of new public offerings. ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is one such company, landing on the Nasdaq Exchange for the first time today. Buyers are taking interest, too, with ZFOX stock seeing an immediate upshot.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO