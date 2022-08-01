NKLA Stock Alert: What to Know About Nikola’s Deal for Romeo Power

investorplace.com
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
Nikola (NKLA) Stock Revs Up as Shareholders Pass Proposal 2
Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
COIN Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase
The two companies are bringing crypto trading services to institutional investors. The partnership will offer institutional investors the services and benefits of Coinbase Prime. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that the crypto exchange is teaming up with investment management company BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). Let’s dive into...
OPEN Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When Opendoor Reports Earnings
The company is currently facing a $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Shares of OPEN stock are down more than 65% year-to-date (YTD). All eyes are on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock as the company gets ready to report second-quarter earnings after the market closes today. Unfortunately, shares have fallen 8% in the past month due to a hefty $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
OPEN Stock Alert: What to Know as the FTC Fines Opendoor
Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock is sliding on Tuesday as investors react to news of fines from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over false advertising. The allegations from the FTC claim that Opendoor misrepresented its services to customers. That includes claims that it would save customers money with lower transaction fees while still buying homes at market value. It would show customers charts to support its claims after they showed interest in selling their homes.
HKD, AMTD Stock Alert: What to Know as AMTD Digital Thanks Investors
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both jumping in pre-market trading today, with AMTD stock soaring more than 400% to $11.61 at one point and HKD stock advancing 14.6% to $799. Hong Kong-based AMTD Idea is an investment bank, while its subsidiary, AMTD Digital, has created digital tools that perform functions related to financial services.
The 7 Worst Stocks to Buy in a Recession
ADT (ADT): No one cares about protecting your home when you can’t pay for food. Life Time Group Holdings (LTH): Gym memberships go by the wayside in a recession. Cedar Fair (FUN): Somewhat recession-proof, amusement parks have seen attendance drop in tough times. Group 1 Automotive (GPI): Big-ticket items...
XPEV Stock Alert: Why Is Xpeng Down Today?
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is in the red following a downgrade to “neutral” and a price target reduction by Macquarie Research. On Monday, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company disclosed its July deliveries. For the month, Xpeng delivered 11,524 vehicles, up 43% year over year (YOY). In the first seven months of 2022, the company has now delivered a total of 80,507 vehicles, up 108% YOY. Cumulative deliveries since inception have now reached over 220,000 vehicles, with Xpeng recognized as “No. 1 among emerging auto brands in China.”
LTRPA, LTRPB Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Liberty TripAdvisor?
This covers the company's Class A shares, which are trading below the $1 minimum. This gives the company until Jan. 23, 2023, to amend this complaint. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA, NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is on a wild ride recently after the company received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq Exchange. That delisting...
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
We're listing out the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!. Leading this morning's gainers is Helius Medical Tech (HSDT) stock with heavy trading. It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news for Wednesday!. Moving stocks this morning is heavy...
Why Is Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Heating Up Today?
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock closed higher by over 9% following an initiation of coverage from Northland Capital Markets. In addition, Sen. Joe Manchin agreed to support an economic bill that includes climate spending initiatives, sending clean energy stocks higher. JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse explained:. Details of the bill are not...
Why Is Innoviz (INVZ) Stock Up 16% Today?
The company will supply its LiDAR tech to Volkswagen. This has it acting as a Tier-1 supplier. Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to news that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) entered into an agreement with it. This will have Innoviz supplying Volkswagen with LiDAR sensors and perception...
5 Investors Betting Big on AMTD Idea (AMTD) Stock
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) traded higher today before falling in the red. Shares of AMTD are currently down over 10%. The company was put in the spotlight after its subsidiary, AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD), gained more than 30,000% following its initial public offering, or IPO. HKD was initially priced at $7.80 at its debut; today it trades in the $1,300 range with an all-time high price of $2,555.
Why Is Eargo (EAR) Stock Up 130% Today?
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock is doubling in mid-morning trading. This follows the recent trend of little-known stocks jumping by huge amounts, based on speculation, in short periods of time. Other names that have undergone similar moves in recent days include AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD), AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and MAIA Biotechnology (NYSE:MAIA). Eargo,...
SOFI Stock Alert: 3 Key Reasons SoFi Is Roaring Higher Today
Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) are trading higher by more than 20% after the company reported its second-quarter earnings. During the quarter, student loans accounted for 12.44% of total loan origination volume, compared with 29.6% during Q1. Total origination volume clocked in at $3.2 billion, with student loan volume at $398.72 million. Still, student loan volume is down 25% compared to the average volume before the coronavirus pandemic. This was impacted by the federal student loan payment moratorium, which is expected to be extended a seventh time.
ZFOX Stock Off to a Roaring Start as Cybersecurity Player ZeroFox Hits the Nasdaq
Cybersecurity companies are having a moment on Wall Street right now. The rush of interest in Web 3.0, the metaverse, artificial intelligence and other groundbreaking innovations is a driving force behind this renaissance. And now, investors are seeing this resurgence through a string of new public offerings. ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is one such company, landing on the Nasdaq Exchange for the first time today. Buyers are taking interest, too, with ZFOX stock seeing an immediate upshot.
7 Electric Vehicle Stocks Trading at a Discount Right Now
As EVs become more and more relevant to our transportation future, here are the top electric vehicle stocks trading at a discount. Tesla (TSLA): It recently reported earnings that were far better than what analysts feared. Nio (NIO): In June, the company delivered 12,691 vehicles, up 60.3% year over year.
What Is Going on With Helius Medical (HSDT) Stock Today?
Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the medical device holding company. Instead, the price of HSDT stock is rising as heavy trading takes place today. This has more than 28 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
BABA Stock Jumps as Alibaba Beats on Earnings
That saw it beat out Wall Street's earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. This is despite Covid-19 hurting the company's commerce business. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is gaining on Thursday following the release of the Chinese e-commerce company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The good news...
Why Is Cazoo (CZOO) Stock Up 200% Today?
Shares of Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) soared higher by as much as 200% after the company reported its second quarter and first half of the year results. Cazoo debuted on the public market last August through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger at more than $9 per share. Today, CZOO stock is trading in the $1 range.
