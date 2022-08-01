Jefferson Health names Cacchione enterprisewide CEO, succeeding Klasko

www.roi-nj.com
Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black ChildBriana BelcherWayne, NJ
Filming in NJ: AMC’s The Walking Dead Spin-Off Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean MorganMorristown MinuteEast Rutherford, NJ
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
August is National Immunization Awareness MonthMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance CeremonyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Citrin Cooperman acquires Untracht Early
In a move that will significantly increase its presence in New Jersey, professional services firm Citrin Cooperman announced Monday that it has acquired Untracht Early, a Florham Park-based financial services firm with more than 150 partners and staff. The acquisition is effective Monday. David Untracht and Tracey Early, who founded...
Paterson firm sells Mercer County senior housing community for $98M; opens one in Bergen County
Paterson-based Pike Construction Co. said its subsidiary, Pike Senior Housing Partners, in conjunction with Solvere Living, sold Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton to Inspired Healthcare Capital for $98 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Pike and Solvere in the sale of the property. The 24-acre, 195-unit community broke...
Numbers play: Why Citrin Cooperman’s acquisition of Untracht Early is major move in N.J. accounting
Alex Serrano offers a laugh when he hears the addition analogy. That comes with the territory when you are the head of the New Jersey office of Citrin Cooperman, one of the top accounting firms in the state. Serrano, however, agreed: Citrin Cooperman’s acquisition of Florham Park-based Untracht Early easily...
New Leaders Council – New Jersey names new chapter director
New Leaders Council – New Jersey on Monday said it named Mayrose Wegmann to serve as its next director, effective Aug. 1. Wegman assumes the role from Chapter Director Petra Gaskins, who is stepping down to run for city council in New Brunswick. Additionally, Robert Matos-Moran will replace outgoing...
Murphy extends outdoor dining provisions by 2 years
Outdoor dining is here to stay. Or, at least, it is for two more years. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve patrons outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks and in other municipally designated outdoor areas.
Avison Young releases Q2 2022 office market report for N.J.
Avison Young released its Second Quarter 2022 Office Market Report for New Jersey on Monday. The report highlights how the hybrid model influences workplace strategy, investors evaluating office properties for potential conversion opportunities, and how workforce preferences help guide leasing decisions. “Right now, we are experiencing a downturn in office...
N.J. offers free resources, tools to support global trade
Is your New Jersey small business looking to reach customers overseas? The New Jersey Business Action Center Office of Export Promotion has the resources and tools to help. Through the New Jersey State Trade Expansion Program, or NJ STEP, which is funded in part through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the NJBAC offers an opportunity to help Small Business Enterprises receive financial awards to offset export promotion costs partially. This includes expenses related to the internationalization of website and e-commerce fees, design of international marketing media, participation in international trade missions and trade events, as well as fees for services provided by the U.S. Commercial Service.
Offshore wind: Major manufacturing facility could be coming to N.J.
Atlantic Power Transmission and Morrison Energy will announce Wednesday their intention to partner on a project to develop a manufacturing facility in New Jersey that potentially could produce the massive, 200-feet-tall, 5,000-ton jacket foundations that are used to support offshore wind substations. Bringing this manufacturing to New Jersey — the...
First National Realty Partners rounds out Q2 leasing with 76,400 sq. ft. anchor commitment in St. Charles
First National Realty Partners rounded out its second quarter leasing activity with a 76,400-square-foot commitment by Old Time Pottery. The rapidly expanding national home décor retailer will open a new location in FNRP’s Mark Twain Village shopping center in St. Charles, Missouri. The transaction – representing the largest...
Ørsted partners with Rutgers and Monmouth universities for fisheries monitoring program in N.J.
Rutgers University, Monmouth University and Delaware State University are collaborating with Ocean Wind 1 to implement fisheries monitoring surveys as part of an extensive Fisheries Monitoring Plan. Through a $13 million investment, Ocean Wind 1, New Jersey’s first offshore wind project, will monitor for potential changes to fisheries in a...
IDI Logistics acquires two premium land sites in the Route 287/Exit 10 and Princeton submarkets
Atlanta-based IDI Logistics acquired two land sites in New Jersey totaling approximately 32 acres. IDIL plans to redevelop the sites into two state-of-the-art warehouse/distribution buildings. Both sites are currently encumbered by office buildings. The first acquisition site consists of 14 acres located at 1551 S. Washington Ave. in Piscataway in...
Mt. Laurel Apple Montessori celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
To celebrate Apple Montessori Schools opening a newly renovated school in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, it recently held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony/Open House. The new school is located at 1401 South Church Street in Mt. Laurel and is Apple Montessori’s first South Jersey location. This location offers programs for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years.
Survey: N.J. voters, frustrated by rising health care costs, want caps on premiums, deductibles
Here are two things related to health care that surely won’t surprise you: New Jerseyans still are not happy with the system – and their biggest complaint is the cost. The extent of this displeasure is evident in the Consumers for Quality Care annual survey, which was released this morning.
R.J. Brunelli inks 15 new leases and 1 property sale for retail sites in N.J., Va.
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC on Tuesday said it recently completed 15 leases and one property sale for retail sites in northern, central and southern New Jersey, and in Hampton, Virginia. In its role as exclusive statewide leasing representative for Dollar Tree and sister chain Family Dollar, the Old Bridge-based...
Six county colleges, six vo-tech programs given $57 million in grants through Secure Our Children’s Future Bond Act
Six county colleges and six vocational schools were awarded grants totaling $57 million Friday in the second round of the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act when Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills into law. The grants will fund improvements to and enhancements of career and technical education programs...
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
Another huge step: Officials break ground on new Portal North Bridge
In another milestone movement in the journey toward the opening of the desperately needed Gateway Tunnel project, Gov. Phil Murphy, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey Transit head Kevin Corbett, Amtrak Chair Tony Coscia and host of other officials gathered for a groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge on Monday in Kearny.
After the crash: Bracken reflects on bike accident, rehab and his future
Tom Bracken wasn’t looking for a watershed moment when the honoree of the Pat Tillman Award for Service took the stage at the ESPY Awards last month. If he’s being honest, he’ll admit he was just passing time. You tend to watch a lot of TV when...
