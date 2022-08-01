Illaoi is a ‘Big Body Juggernaut’ that will overwhelm opponents in Riot’s Project L

dotesports.com
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
dotesports.com
All confirmed League of Legends champions in Riot’s Project L
Since Riot Games revealed that it was working on a new League of Legends-based fighting game, fans of both the uber-popular MOBA and the fighting genre have been eagerly waiting for more information about the unnamed title, currently codenamed as Project L. Since the confirmation of Project L’s existence at...
dotesports.com
Riot will eventually stop adding champions to League roster to avoid scaring new players away
There is a limit to the seemingly ever-expanding League of Legends champion roster, with Riot Games devs already pencilling in a time when they’ll stop designing new characters in an effort to avoid scaring new players away. League stands alone in gaming with its monolithic roster of 161 champions.
dotesports.com
Is Project L free-to-play?
As confirmed in the developer’s latest dev diary, Project L will be free-to-play at launch and will likely feature a similar, ever-expanding content approach used by other Riot Games titles like League of Legends and VALORANT. The fighting game will have players controlling two different champions from the world...
dotesports.com
What are Apex’s new laser sights and why do they matter?
In season 14, Apex Legends is receiving a new attachment in the form of a barrel mod. Known as laser sights, this new attachment was designed specifically for SMGs and pistols. Developer Respawn Entertainment specifically created laser sights to address some of their concerns, particularly in late-game, small-ring environments and close-quarters fights.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Masters Tournament Semifinals Bracket Revealed
Pokemon Journeys has officially wrapped up the quarterfinals matches with the newest episode of the series, and that means the semifinals match ups for the Masters Tournament have been officially revealed! Ever since Ash Ketchum started his rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, fans have been excited to see all of the opponents he would face through the worldwide tournament. With the tournament including every region from the Pokemon past, this also meant Ash had come face to face with many familiar friends and foes through the tournament so far. But he's never taken his eyes off the prize.
dotesports.com
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
dotesports.com
Riot details Sivir and Master Yi nerfs coming to League Patch 12.15
Master Yi and Sivir have quickly become two of the strongest League of Legends champions in recent patches—but that may be about to change. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer for League, has shared a preview of all the balance changes coming to the game in Patch 12.15. Overall, six champions are expected to be hit with the nerf hammer, along with First Strike and Divine Sunderer.
'Naraka: Bladepoint' Is a Battle Royale Descended from Fighting Games
Naraka: Bladepoint is a melee focused battle royale with Apex Legends-esque hero characters, loot boxes, and a surprising amount of facial customization. It is, like most battle royales, a game that lives and dies by its ability to generate interesting stories via resource restriction and player interaction. Which is why the most generous pitch for the game I can give is a story.
dotesports.com
How to get the Terminator skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone
The Terminator and his enemy have been wreaking havoc in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, and you can play as the murderous robots, too. Call of Duty’s latest partnership brings Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness into the game from the long-standing sci-fi series, and two new bundles in the store are available to celebrate the occasion.
dotesports.com
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15
The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘Y’ and ‘Y’
Wordle is a game that makes players guess a new five-letter word daily. There are only six attempts to get it right and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used. The New York Times game is now set to...
dotesports.com
Quincy Crew finally secures new org sponsor as Soniqs make Dota 2 entrance
It only took just over two years, but Quincy Crew has found a new sponsor as Soniqs enters Dota 2 for the first time by signing the top-seeded North American team entering the PGL Arlington Major. Soniqs, a prominent NA esports org best known for its PUBG, Rocket League, and...
dotesports.com
There are only 4 pros remaining with a KDA over 9 in League’s 4 major regions this summer
With only a couple of weeks remaining in the 2022 Summer Split, most competitive League of Legends regions have already discerned which teams have stood tall above the rest of the pack in the regular season standings as the circuit continues into the playoffs. Along with the world’s best teams,...
dotesports.com
Skull Town is reborn as ‘Relic’ for Kings Canyon’s map update in Apex season 14
The next season of Apex Legends, Hunted, is launching on Aug. 9, bringing with it a map update to Kings Canyon focused on rebuilding, rather than further destruction to the battle royale’s iconic original arena. While Thunderdome remains lost at sea, popular POI Skull Town is finally making its...
dotesports.com
Riot is tweaking League’s Energy champions to give them ‘needed boost’ in tankier Season 12 meta
Riot Games is making an effort to buff Energy champions in League of Legends, starting with some changes coming in the game’s upcoming update, Patch 12.15. In Patch 12.15, all five energy champions are getting buffs: Akali, Kennen, Lee Sin, Shen, and Zed are set to receive a relative League boost.
dotesports.com
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
dotesports.com
Apex’s season 14 sees return of Double Tap, Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups
The Double Tap and Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups are both returning to floor loot in Apex Legends season 14. The Double Tap hasn’t been seen in the game’s floor loot since season seven. When the G7 Scout entered the care package in season 11, it had Double Tap built in, but no other weapons have been able to use it since its previous floor loot appearance. In season 14, the G7 Scout and the EVA-8 shotgun will once again be able to equip Double Tap, which allows both guns to fire two shots with a single pull of the trigger. It’s an epic rarity drop.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
dotesports.com
Wooper is getting an adorable new regional form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
This morning’s Pokémon Presents video revealed a new regional Wooper form that will inhabit the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Wooper’s new form, Paldean Form Wooper, has a similar shape to its original Generation Two form with some notable changes. Its body is now brown instead of blue, and the horns on the side of its head are slightly darker and more bone-shaped rather than the antenna-like horns of its original form. It lives on land rather than in water and coats its body in a poisonous film, hence its new poison- and ground-type status. Leaks have pointed toward a new evolution for Paldean Form Wooper, but the trailer did not include any additional information.
