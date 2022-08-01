Illaoi is a ‘Big Body Juggernaut’ that will overwhelm opponents in Riot’s Project L

Pokemon Journeys has officially wrapped up the quarterfinals matches with the newest episode of the series, and that means the semifinals match ups for the Masters Tournament have been officially revealed! Ever since Ash Ketchum started his rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, fans have been excited to see all of the opponents he would face through the worldwide tournament. With the tournament including every region from the Pokemon past, this also meant Ash had come face to face with many familiar friends and foes through the tournament so far. But he's never taken his eyes off the prize.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO