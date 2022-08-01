Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue

www.959theriver.com
Annual C2E2 Starts Friday
The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, or C-2-E-2, kicks off this weekend. The expo celebrates all things pop culture. C-2-E-2 runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets, photos ops, and more can be bought at C-2-E-2-dot-com.
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
Back to School Bash in Oswego This Afternoon!
The Village of Oswego, along with our pals at Allied First Bank, who are always just so gosh darn neighborly, are hosting a Back to School Bash!. It’s happening this afternoon (Aug 4) from 2p-5p at Venue 1012. They are going to have music, games for the kids, and...
New Garden Beds in Naperville
This is Leslie Harris, and there are plans in the works for improvements to outdoor settings in Naperville. The Naperville Park Board has a new master plan for the Ron Ory Community Garden plots. There’s going to be more pollinator gardens, which I am particularly excited about. There’s also going to be a section for organic gardening, a no-till gardening area, more raised garden beds, signage kiosks, more compost and manure locations. There’s also going to be shaded structure with seating and just more seating in general, along with restroom and closures and a paved parking area.
Public Invited to Rock N Wheels in Addison Tonight to Write Messages on Ambulance Being Donated to Ukraine
There will be a special addition to Rock ‘N Wheels tonight!. A 15-year-old ambulance from the Addison Fire Department is heading to Ukraine to help first responders dealing with the war. The ambulance was recently retired from the Addison FD, but will be continuing it’s service overseas! The vehicle...
National Night Out Event Set For Tuesday, Aug. 2, At Monee Reservoir
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with a meet-and-greet with area first responders, including the Monee, Crete and Forest Preserve District police departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police. The free, all-ages event will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Preserve...
Mega Millions Mega Winner Still Hasn’t Claimed $1.34B Jackpot
Illinois Lottery officials say the winner of last week’s one-point-34 billion dollar jackpot has yet to come forward. They’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets to see if they’ve won. The ticket was sold at a Des Plaines gas station. But we may never know their name even when they do come forward. Illinois lottery winners of 250-thousand dollars or more can choose not to have their names revealed.
Faculty Union Awards $7,300 in Student Scholarships & Fall Semester Begins Aug. 22
The Joliet Junior College Faculty Union has awarded $7,300 in scholarships to local students. “As educators, we understand the value of life-long education, and we are pleased that we can assist students as they pursue their academic goals,” said Bob Marcink, JJC Faculty Union president. Scholarships ranged from $300...
Carvana Is Open for Business Again in Illinois
Carvana is allowed to resume sales in Illinois. A DuPage County judge has agreed to let the nationwide used car dealer run operations in Illinois. Last month, the state suspended Carvana’s license for the second time in three months. Customers had complained to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office about delays in receiving title information. Carvana appealed the suspension and the judge agreed to let the company sell cars until the end of this month, when the case returns to court.
Aurora Man Arrested For 2016 Homicide in Bolingbrook
An Aurora man has been arrested for 2016 homicide that occurred in Bolingbrook. On August 2nd, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, issued a warrant for the arrest of 24-year old Aaron Ortiz, of the 800 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora. Bolingbrook police arrested Ortiz at 4:21 p.m. without...
Father In Weekend I-90 Crash Dies
The father who was part of the fiery crash on Interstate 90 that killed his wife and four children has also died. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office made the announcement yesterday regarding Tom Dobosz. The accident happened at approximately 2:11 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. Dobosz’s wife, Lauren, was killed instantly, along side their four children. Another child, age 13, also died. She was a friend of the family.
NHRA Drag Racing Returns To Route 66 Raceway
The first professional racing event to take place at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet since 2019 will happen this weekend August 5th through the 7th. The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Alan Reinhart, legendary NHRA track announcer says this could signal more racing for Joliet. The NHRA race’s highest series, the Camping World Top Fuel Series could make a return as early as next year.
Chicago Crash Leaves Illinois State Trooper Injured On Kennedy Expressway
An Illinois State trooper is hurt after his squad car was struck by another vehicle on the Kenndey Expressway near O’Hare Airport. Authorities say the trooper was pulled over on the shoulder early this morning while investigating a traffic incident. A jeep then struck his squad car just east of Cumberland Avenue. The trooper and the driver of the Jeep were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Will County State’s Attorney Approves Charges Against Woman For Stabbing a Bolingbrook Man
A Bolingbrook woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after stabbing a 25-year-old man in a domestic dispute. Twenty-nine year old As’Jaica L. Murry was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Tuesday. It was on August 1st that Bolingbrook police officers were dispatched to the 300...
Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony). On August...
Will County Achieves Energy Efficiency Recognition from U.S. Department of Energy
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized Will County for achieving its energy savings goal as a partner in the national Better Buildings Challenge. County government has achieved energy savings of 23% due to coordinated efficiency efforts across its building portfolio. “I’m proud that Will County has surpassed our...
