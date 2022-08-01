Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue

This is Leslie Harris, and there are plans in the works for improvements to outdoor settings in Naperville. The Naperville Park Board has a new master plan for the Ron Ory Community Garden plots. There’s going to be more pollinator gardens, which I am particularly excited about. There’s also going to be a section for organic gardening, a no-till gardening area, more raised garden beds, signage kiosks, more compost and manure locations. There’s also going to be shaded structure with seating and just more seating in general, along with restroom and closures and a paved parking area.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO