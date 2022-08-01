ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Virginia nonprofits ask for help with Kentucky flood relief efforts

By Kylie Kidd, Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dilqN_0h0XiSRk00

(WFXR) — From Southside to central Virginia, nonprofit organizations are turning to community members to support their disaster relief efforts following the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The chief operating officer of God’s Pit Crew, Brandon Knuckles, says the team that was in Buchanan County following the devastating flooding from mid-July didn’t get back home until Saturday, July 30.

Charities, businesses helping Buchanan Co. flooding victims

However, the Danville-based volunteer crisis response team has already sent four tractor-trailer loads of supplies and Blessing Buckets to the flood zones in Kentucky.

“It is just absolutely devastating. It’s really hurt this community, the people there are in need,” Knuckles said. “It’s not something that we need to forget about quickly, but something that’s going to take some time to go in and help and recover, and they’re gonna need a lot of different products coming in there right now to start with.”

Kentucky flooding death toll now 30, expected to rise

Knuckles says Blessing Buckets have enough supplies to sustain a family who has lost everything. In addition, the nonprofit makes the buckets all year round so they are ready for use when a disaster strikes.

“It’s a five-gallon bucket filled with 26 items you would need if you were displaced from your home, things like water, food, hygiene products, paper products, and they are all topped off with a Bible and a word of encouragement from the person who sponsored that bucket for $35,” said Knuckles.

God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for Kentucky flood victims

With all the disasters God’s Pit Crew has responded to this year, the nonprofit is running low on Blessing Buckets and is asking the community to help.

Knuckles says you can sponsor an entire bucket for $35, but you can also bring in individual supplies like non-perishable food, hygiene products, and paper products. For more details, visit God’s Pit Crew’s website.

Over in central Virginia, Gleaning for the World is hosting collection events for Kentucky flooding victims from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Aug. 5 at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

“Our hearts go out to the good folks in eastern Kentucky who have experienced great losses because of this flooding,” Michael Justice, Gleaning’s director of donor relations, said. “Our mission is to share God’s love with those who are in need, and that’s why we host collections and send supplies to victims of these natural disasters. We also believe in times like this, people generally want to help. Gleaning provides that opportunity. We are believing that once again, our supporters will band together to provide exactly what the folks in Kentucky need right now.”

During this week’s collection events, community members are asked to donate public to donate brand new, unused, unopened nonperishable foods; shelter supplies, like paper kitchen products, can openers, toilet paper, and paper towels; personal hygiene items; adult diapers; feminine care products; baby care items and diapers; cleanup items, such as gloves, trash bags, and rakes; and pet foods and pet supplies.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

If you cannot donate supplies, you are encouraged to drop off cash or a check during the collection; make a donation on the organization’s website or by calling 434-993-3600; or send a check to the following address:

GFTW
PO Box 645
Concord, VA 24538

You can also drop off supplies and financial donations at Gleaning for the World’s site at 7539 Stage Road in Concord.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

