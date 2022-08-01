www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
McDonald’s names Brian Rice chief information officer
McDonald’s on Monday named Brian Rice its new global chief information officer as the company works to increase its efforts on technology. Rice, who has led technology teams at several companies, will join McDonald’s global leadership team. He comes to the company from Cardinal Health, where he was the chief information officer with Global Business Services.
CoinTelegraph
Michael Saylor will step down as MicroStrategy CEO but remain as executive chair
Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist Michael Saylor has announced that he will step down as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he helped co-found in 1989. In a Tuesday notice on its second quarter earnings for 2022, MicroStrategy said Saylor would be assuming the new role of executive...
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
AdWeek
BBH USA Promotes Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz to Executive Creative Directors
BBH USA has promoted two award-winning group creative directors to executive creative directors following a year of major client wins and breakthrough campaigns. Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz, who joined the agency a little over a year ago, have been elevated to the ecd level and will report to CCO Rafael Rizuto.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Women dominate the restaurant workforce, except at the top
Restaurants apparently do a poor job of counting their women—and how much they promote them. A wide-ranging new survey released on Wednesday by the National Restaurant Association found that far more restaurant workers identify as women than companies say they do. The survey also provides more evidence that the industry has a far greater percentage of female entry-level workers than it has female executives.
The Roots’ Black Thought Joins Venture Capital Firm To Assist Black Entrepreneurs
The Roots‘ lead lyricist and co-founder Tariq Trotter, better known as “Black Thought, has joined a venture capital firm. Impellent Ventures, an equity-centric venture fund that run by founder David Brown and Philip Beauregard, has chosen Black Thought as general partner of the venture fund. “I’ve been keeping...
This Black-owned coworking space wants to advance and support businesswomen of color
By channeling its focus on women of color in the workplace, the primary goal for Blackbird Collective is simply to provide its members with a safe space to work and connect.
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Shelf Engine lays off 43 employees due to ‘challenging economic conditions’
Shelf Engine is the latest Seattle startup to cut its workforce. The company, which helps grocers manage food orders, confirmed to GeekWire that it laid off 43 employees due to “challenging economic conditions.” It didn’t provide an updated headcount; the startup employed 200 people in September when it raised cash from a group of celebrities. According to LinkedIn, the company currently has around 150 employees.
Retail Tech: Dick’s Sporting Goods Enters the Metaverse, Alice + Olivia Taps Amperity
Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Labeling Clarks USA/TPP Retail Clarks USA has appointed TPP Retail to replicate the rollout of the specialist labeling solution already introduced across the footwear retailer’s U.K., Ireland and European stores. As part of the company’s transformation under new ownership, Clarks sought the support of TPP Retail to improve in-store processes across its 114 U.S. stores. Deploying the Label IQ application, the U.K.-based footwear retailer delivered an in-store labeling system designed to mobilize store colleagues, with the company saying that the app...
Trumble, Inc. Announces Mike Prins Has Joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Trumble, Inc. announced Mike Prins has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005115/en/ Mike Prins, CEO of Trumble, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Taco Bell’s sales surged, thanks to the Mexican Pizza
Maybe Yum Brands should start serving Mexican Pizzas at KFC and Pizza Hut. The Louisville, Ky.-based brand operator said on Wednesday that same-store sales at its Taco Bell brand surged 8% last quarter, which just so happened to be the same period that the fast-food chain brought Mexican Pizza back to its menu.
Endeavor Content Taps AMC Networks Vet Kasee Calabrese As CFO
Click here to read the full article. Endeavor Content has named former AMC Networks finance exec Kasee Calabrese to the newly created role of EVP and Chief Financial Officer. She will oversee all aspects of Endeavor Content’s financial affairs and planning in support of its TV and film studio and distribution, documentary, music, and live experiences divisions, according to the official announcement. Calabrese will be a member of the senior leadership team, reporting to co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor. Earlier this year, South Korean media and entertainment giant CJ ENM acquired an 80% stake in Endeavor Content, an investment that valued...
Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Curia Appoints Niall Condon to Lead Manufacturing
Curia, formerly AMRI, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced the appointment of Niall Condon as president of its Manufacturing Division, with immediate effect. Condon will drive growth and be responsible for operational delivery of Curia’s commercial manufacturing services and products, including API and Drug Product. He will serve as a member of Curia’s executive committee. Condon succeeds Curia’s retiring president of Manufacturing, Steve Lichter.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Kitchen United charts path to 500 locations in next 5 years
Ghost kitchen provider Kitchen United is about to get a lot bigger. The Pasadena, Calif.-based company founded in 2017 currently has about 30 outlets operating or in the works nationwide. But it believes it can grow to 500 within the next five years, CEO Michael Montagano said. That would be a nearly 17-fold increase.
BankiFi Appoints Tom Shen as Chair of the Board to Lead Expansion Globally
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- BankiFi, a leading provider of embedded banking solutions, has appointed Tom Shen as chair of the company’s global Board of Directors. As chair of the board, Shen will oversee top-level decision making and developments to grow BankiFi’s global presence and fulfill the company’s mission to provide cutting edge embedded banking platforms for small and medium businesses (SMB). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005086/en/ Tom Shen, experienced financial technology entrepreneur, will bring his expertise to the BankiFi Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Oracle has started laying off more US employees this week, sources confirm
The database giant Oracle began laying off more of its US workforce on Monday, employees have confirmed to Insider. The company may cut thousands of workers globally — including in the US, Canada, India, and Europe — to reduce costs by $1 billion, The Information reported last month.
PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen As Finance Chief
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, which issued its second-quarter results yesterday, has appointed Blake Jorgensen as CFO, effective August 3, 2022. Jorgensen succeeds John Rainey, who resigned in May to join Walmart Inc. WMT. With Jorgensen’s appointment, Gabrielle Rabinovitch will step down as the company’s interim CFO. Rabinovitch will remain employed...
hackernoon.com
How I Hacked and Stole the Data of the CEO, CTO and Other Staff at a Company
A tale of ‘Site-wide Account Takeover’ - Breaking Enterprise Application (SAP) Before we start with the technical part of the vulnerability i.e. covered below, I want to brief you about the application which was the target. It is called a ‘Unified Access’ portal for employees that provides access to IT-based applications through a single platform. The ESS application is sold by IBM and could also be integrated with SAP running Lotus Domino server.
