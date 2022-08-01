Click here to read the full article. Endeavor Content has named former AMC Networks finance exec Kasee Calabrese to the newly created role of EVP and Chief Financial Officer. She will oversee all aspects of Endeavor Content’s financial affairs and planning in support of its TV and film studio and distribution, documentary, music, and live experiences divisions, according to the official announcement. Calabrese will be a member of the senior leadership team, reporting to co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor. Earlier this year, South Korean media and entertainment giant CJ ENM acquired an 80% stake in Endeavor Content, an investment that valued...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO