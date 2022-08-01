Toyota has tried hybrids and hydrogen cars... but what do we make of its very first electric car?. Toyota isn’t afraid to try new things. It made hybrid cars popular with the Prius, it sold the first commercial hydrogen car with the Mirai, and it’s now working with the Japanese space agency (JAXA) to put the first proper car on the Moon – one that you won’t need to wear a spacesuit to drive. So it feels odd that it’s taken so long for the company to launch its first electric car, the BZ4X.

CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO