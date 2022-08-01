ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Community Foundation funding helps Dill drive community involvement with Polk County Schools

By Staff Reports
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tryondailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

‘Reading is Fundamental’ at Polk Central Elementary

In 2004, students at Polk Central Elementary were identified as being in need of additional reading support. The Rotary Club of Tryon, under the leadership of Dave Hosick and Bill and Carolyn Jones, knew how to help. That fall, the trio was licensed to start the first Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program at the elementary school.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Employees recognized for ‘Star Quality Care’ at Rutherford Regional

Rutherford Regional Health System honored its teams with a special Employee Appreciation event on Wednesday, July 27. “We thank each of our team members for the commitment they have shown to our patients and our community throughout the first half of 2022,” said Rebecca Segal, CEO of RRHS. “We look forward to continuing our mission of Making Communities Healthier alongside all of these great healthcare workers throughout the rest of this year.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Foothills Humane Society has record breaking adoptions in July

POLK COUNTY––The Foothills Humane Society had a record-breaking month of adoptions in July, all thanks to the local supportive community. According to Adoptions Coordinator Monica Holt, there were 102 adoptions at FHS during the month of July. Adoptions were a combination of both cats and dogs, she says, but during a typical month at FHS, there are usually somewhere between 70-85 adoptions.
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Local nonprofits partner to help a family in need

Operation Hope, Habitat for Humanity prove that two helpers are better than one. When moving to a small town, people often wonder how their new neighbors will come together when a family is in need. Landrum proved it has earned its reputation as a friendly place on the map, a spot where neighbors know and help each other.
LANDRUM, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#School Principal#Charity#Pccf
avlwatchdog.org

Novant Offer for Mission Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Exec Says

The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not better than the $1.5 billion sale that the hospital system’s board ultimately approved to HCA Healthcare in 2018, a former top Mission executive now says.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Employee at South Carolina health care facility accused of assaulting patient, police say

LAURENS, S.C. — An employee at an Upstate health care facility has been arrested after being accused of assaulting a patient, according to the Laurens Police Department. Laurens police said, on July 17, they were told about an assault by an employee on a 79-year-old patient vulnerable adult at NHC Healthcare Laurens on Pinehaven Street Extension.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Active shooter training in Greenville Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Update: Missing McDowell County teenager found safe

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Burgin has been located. McDowell County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen near a local camping center. Authorities say, Thomas Burgin, 17, is a white male with brown eyes and brown...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies need help finding Spartanburg Co. man missing for weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for several weeks. Deputies said 39-year-old Dustin Phillip Eubanks was last seen in the Fairmont community on June 20. He was reported missing by family on July 6.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy