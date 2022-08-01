Community Foundation funding helps Dill drive community involvement with Polk County Schools

www.tryondailybulletin.com
Related
my40.tv
National Night Out: Law enforcement agencies looking to connect with communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuesday night, several law enforcement agencies across the mountains will be hosting an annual event to connect with the community. On Aug. 2, agencies including Buncombe County, Henderson County, Haywood County Sheriff's Offices and others will be hosting "National Night Out." The annual campaign...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Reading is Fundamental’ at Polk Central Elementary
In 2004, students at Polk Central Elementary were identified as being in need of additional reading support. The Rotary Club of Tryon, under the leadership of Dave Hosick and Bill and Carolyn Jones, knew how to help. That fall, the trio was licensed to start the first Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program at the elementary school.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Employees recognized for ‘Star Quality Care’ at Rutherford Regional
Rutherford Regional Health System honored its teams with a special Employee Appreciation event on Wednesday, July 27. “We thank each of our team members for the commitment they have shown to our patients and our community throughout the first half of 2022,” said Rebecca Segal, CEO of RRHS. “We look forward to continuing our mission of Making Communities Healthier alongside all of these great healthcare workers throughout the rest of this year.”
Pickens County starts school year ready to face challenges ahead
Just like that, Pickens County school hallways are again filled with kids who are ready to start the new school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Foothills Humane Society has record breaking adoptions in July
POLK COUNTY––The Foothills Humane Society had a record-breaking month of adoptions in July, all thanks to the local supportive community. According to Adoptions Coordinator Monica Holt, there were 102 adoptions at FHS during the month of July. Adoptions were a combination of both cats and dogs, she says, but during a typical month at FHS, there are usually somewhere between 70-85 adoptions.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local nonprofits partner to help a family in need
Operation Hope, Habitat for Humanity prove that two helpers are better than one. When moving to a small town, people often wonder how their new neighbors will come together when a family is in need. Landrum proved it has earned its reputation as a friendly place on the map, a spot where neighbors know and help each other.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County veteran with service dog denied service at local nail salon, uses experience to teach ADA laws
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville county veteran with a service dog is hoping her experience at a local business will prevent future problems with businesses and individuals with service animals. Kim Woods is a Navy veteran and has a service dog named Wrangle. The Navy veteran and her dog...
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
avlwatchdog.org
Novant Offer for Mission Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Exec Says
The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not better than the $1.5 billion sale that the hospital system’s board ultimately approved to HCA Healthcare in 2018, a former top Mission executive now says.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Join Congregational Church (UCC) in Tryon for seminar, ‘A Deeper Connection with God”
The Psalmists show us in their writings what it is to courageously and vulnerably enter into conversation with God. Join the Congregational Church (UCC) in Tryon for a half-day workshop retreat that will focus on what it means to form a deeper connection and conversation with God. Workshop leaders are...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
WYFF4.com
Employee at South Carolina health care facility accused of assaulting patient, police say
LAURENS, S.C. — An employee at an Upstate health care facility has been arrested after being accused of assaulting a patient, according to the Laurens Police Department. Laurens police said, on July 17, they were told about an assault by an employee on a 79-year-old patient vulnerable adult at NHC Healthcare Laurens on Pinehaven Street Extension.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
WYFF4.com
Ron Rallis lets community decide what is next for the Greenville church painted pink
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The owner of the Greenville church that was painted pink last month is asking the community for input into what is next for the building. “I’m here to make changes for people,” Ron Rallis, the owner of the church, said Saturday during a community forum.
FOX Carolina
Active shooter training in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
Canine Flu cases reported in the Upstate
A virus outbreak that has now been reported in our area could have a major affect on your pets. An Upstate veterinary hospital notified its clients Tuesday, that there have now been documented cases of the Canine flu in Spartanburg.
my40.tv
Update: Missing McDowell County teenager found safe
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Burgin has been located. McDowell County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen near a local camping center. Authorities say, Thomas Burgin, 17, is a white male with brown eyes and brown...
FOX Carolina
Deputies need help finding Spartanburg Co. man missing for weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for several weeks. Deputies said 39-year-old Dustin Phillip Eubanks was last seen in the Fairmont community on June 20. He was reported missing by family on July 6.
Spartanburg Co. Emergency Management launches new alerts system
There's a new way to get alerts on emergencies happening in Spartanburg and it only takes seconds to sign up.
Comments / 0