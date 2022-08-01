OCCC receives grant to expand study abroad programs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at a local community college may soon have more opportunities to see the world.

Oklahoma City Community College and McMurry University in Texas were awarded a $35,000 grant to expand study abroad programs at each institution.

“This grant will allow our students to have new and expanded opportunities,” said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. “An education through a study abroad program will open doors that many of our students may have never dreamed possible, and for that, we are grateful to the U.S. Department of State for awarding us this transformative grant.”

OCCC will plan and implement for-credit study abroad programs, increase the number and variety of study abroad opportunities, and increase the number and diversity of students participating in the programs.

“The U.S. Department of State is committed to supporting U.S. colleges and universities as they continue to rebuild study abroad capacity impacted by the global pandemic. Our IDEAS grant recipients reflects the full diversity of the U.S. higher education system – including community colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), rural institutions, and more – and we are committed to working with them to build study abroad programs that are accessible for Americans of all backgrounds and that provide more opportunities for American students to engage with people in more diverse destinations around the world,” said Heidi Manley, USA Study Abroad Chief, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

