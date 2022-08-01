Community dance class restarts at Champion Legacy Dance Academy

www.dakotanewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Woofstock 2022 brings music and dogs to Remedy Brewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday, dogs from around the area will be pouring into Remedy Brewing for the annual Woofstock fundraiser. This will be the third year of the event that started during the pandemic as organizers look to make it bigger and better each year. ”We...
dakotanewsnow.com
SculptureWalk accepting applications for 20th exhibition in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world – SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2023 exhibit, which will be the organization’s 20th year of bringing art to the people.
dakotanewsnow.com
Several Sioux Falls locations participating in National Night Out event Aug. 2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over a dozen locations around Sioux Falls will participate in the annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Neighborhoods across the nation will lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outside with their neighbors. This year we have several neighborhoods hosting block parties and cookouts. The Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire/Rescue, and other city departments will also attend, according to a press release.
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 National Night Out deemed a success by Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations. Photos posted on the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook page show officers handing out stickers, swinging with kids, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Lutheran Social Services campus renamed after lead donors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lutheran Social Services Campus (LSS) on Eastbank in downtown Sioux Falls has recently been renamed. The LSS campus is taking on a new name: Fishback Campus for Opportunity, in honor of Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback who served as lead donors for the Campaign for Hope in 2016, according to a press release. The Campaign for Hope allowed for the purchase and remodel of 300 East 6th Street in support of the creation and development of a facility offering multiple LSS services.
kingsburyjournal.com
Heck of a walleye
Mike Kroger of Dell Rapids caught this 26-inch walleye at Lake Thompson on Sat., July 23. Please send your catches to jim@kingsburyjournal.com. (Submitted Photo) Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kids in need can get a back-to-school backpack at The Banquet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kids will soon be going back to school and The Banquet is working to make sure all students are prepared. The non-profit organization is hosting its annual backpack distribution drive- Project: Supply Our Students. Anyone in need can register to get a free backpack and some school supplies.
dakotanewsnow.com
The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair starts on Friday. Fair CEO & President Scott Wick joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to preview the fair. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
KELOLAND TV
Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
dakotanewsnow.com
Could a nationwide CO2 shortage impact local breweries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Different businesses in Sioux Falls rely on CO2, this comes after breweries have also faced other challenges such as aluminum shortages. While different breweries across the U.S have had to close their doors, here in Sioux Falls local breweries say they have not felt the impact just yet.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District hires over 200 teachers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022-2023 school year in the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) begins August 25. In preparation, the district has been doing some hiring. Becky Dorman is the HR Director for the district. She says that as of Monday, August 1, the SFSD has hired 220 new teachers.
VIDEO: Robber Steals From Iconic Sioux Falls Ice Cream Shop
The temperatures are rapidly rising in the Sioux Empire which gives residents more reason to enjoy cold, delicious ice cream. However, one man must not like the taste of ice cream if he felt the need to rob a popular Sioux Falls ice cream spot. B&G Mikyway is truly a...
KELOLAND TV
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
KELOLAND TV
Storm brings lightning show, little rain through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As thunderstorms moved through southern KELOLAND Tuesday night, only a few locations were fortunate enough to see a decent amount of precipitation. While little rain fell with the thunderstorm, many were able to see quite the light show in Sioux Falls. In rural Ethan,...
dakotanewsnow.com
New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Major from New York recruited to serve as Brookings Police Chief
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An experienced major has been recruited from New York to serve as the new police chief for the City of Brookings. The City of Brookings announced in a press release that the new hire, Michael Drake, will start on Aug. 22 as the next City of Brookings Police Chief, pending all final background checks. Drake currently lives in Gardiner, New York, and has been with the New York State Police for the past 26 years and most recently as a major.
Comments / 0