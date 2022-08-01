www.kscbnews.net
Kids Voting at the Activity Center Tuesday Aug. 2nd
Bring your kids to the Seward County Activity Center during the Aug. 2 election, and they can vote too. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families will have a Kids Voting booth at the election site and the ballot will allow kids to vote for their favorite vegetable. The Kids Voting booth will be open the same as the voting hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Seward County Community College Updates Drug and Alcohol Response Plan
LIBERAL, Kan. — Like colleges and universities nationwide, Seward County Community College students arrive on campus with more prior exposure to drug and alcohol use than ever before. The college’s drug and alcohol policy has not changed — but starting in fall 2022, its response plan has.
Lana Rae Caldwell
Lana Rae Caldwell, age 56, of Andover, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2022. Lana is survived by her Mother, Dianna Caldwell of Andover, Kansas. Brother and Sisters; Curt Caldwell and wife Linda White, Susie Roberge and Husband JP Roberge, and Shelly Dennis and fiancé David Martine. Niece and nephews; Avery Roberge, Clayton Dennis, and Preston Roberge.
Katherine Sue Higgs
Katherine Sue Higgs, age 79, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses. She was born May 5, 1943, in Duncan, Oklahoma, the daughter of Edward William and Rowena Cozette (Hoggatt) Allen. Sue moved to Ulysses when she was in the fourth...
2022 Primary Election Results
With the August 2nd 2022 Primary Election in the books, Seward County chose County Commission candidates to move forward. The results are as follows:. Winner will face Ken Thompson, unaffiliated, in the General Election. On the State Question, Seward County Results:. Yes 1328. No 1318. Statewide Results No Votes declared...
Seward Coach Leaves for Northwestern Oklahoma State
For the second straight summer, a Seward softball coach is leaving the school to coach the softball program at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Casady Webb leaves Seward after one season after Ryan Wondrasek left Seward for the division 2 program in Alva last year. Webb’s Saints were 26-27 and took fifth in the Jayhawk with a 14-18 conference record. Seward made a run in the Region 6 Softball Tournament in Dodge City and finished as the runner up to Butler. The next Seward coach will be the program’s fifth in the past seven years. Andrea Gustafson finished her SCCC run in 2017, Abby Bolton coached in 2018, Wondrasek in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and Webb coached in 2022. Webb is a native of Davis, Oklahoma and was an assistant at Seminole State before coming to Liberal. Here is SCCC’s media release followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State’s media release.
Texas County Accident Involves Perryton Men
An injury accident occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 11:42am at Mile 57 and County Road FF, approximately 10 miles east and 5 miles south of Hardesty in Texas County. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Guillermo Trejo Guerrero, age 52 of Perryton, was traveling westbound on County Road FF, while a 1987 Peterbilt driven by Alex Lynn Gibson, age 47 of Perryton, TX. was traveling southbound on Mile 57. The Silverado failed to yield to the stop sign and entered the intersection of County Road FF and Mile 57 and struck The semi on the driver side. The driver of the semi applied brakes and took an evasive maneuver. The Silverado rotated around 3 to 4 times on its tires after impact landing in a ditch when it came to rest.
